Drunk people, drug dealers
Drugs in Residential Neighborhoods: Serious Concerns for Children
Once again, there are complaints in the Saggen district of Innsbruck. The situation surrounding social services for homeless people is escalating. Fear of drugs and violence prevails in the neighborhood.
Seven years ago, the Tyrolean Social Services (TSD) opened the “Nikado” social facility on Matthias-Schmid-Straße. It offers homeless people a place to stay where they can use drugs and receive counseling. Not far from there is also the tea room run by the Association for the Homeless on Kapuzinergasse. Even back then, Michael Hennermann, executive director of the Association for the Homeless, warned, among other things, of potential conflicts in the area.
On one occasion, more than ten cars were damaged because someone kicked off the side mirrors.
Jasmin, Innsbruckerin
Two Young Mothers on the Brink of Despair
Jasmin (32), a young woman from Innsbruck, lives with her husband and three children on Sebastian-Scheel-Straße. She reports instances of obvious drug dealing, drunk people, and property damage. “On one occasion, more than ten cars were damaged because someone kicked off the side mirrors,” she says. Encounters in the apartment building and garden have become particularly troubling. “My children can’t play outside anymore,” the mother says in despair. Her daughter (7) wanted to ride her scooter around in front of the house. “But she came back soon because she was approached by drunk people,” she continues.
Violence, theft, and blatant drug dealing
Nadine’s (33) family of four is also experiencing these conditions. “The situation has become unbearable—it’s like being at the train station,” she says. Her daughter (5) has already witnessed a drug deal and had to describe what she saw to the police. “The fact that my youngest knows what a drug deal is—as a mother, I absolutely don’t want that,” she says angrily.
In recent years, we’ve only been aware of issues like people not adhering to smoking areas and people asking for cigarettes and spare change.
Florian Stolz, TSD-Geschäftsführer
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Two Different Perceptions of the Problem
“We’re seeing more people coming to us than ever before,” reports Michael Hennermann. According to the study “EU Homelessness Counts 2025,” 1,246 adults in Innsbruck were affected by homelessness on October 6, 2025. Of those, 175 were actually living on the streets. The tea room sees about 150 visitors daily. This figure thus aligns with the study. Hennermann sees this as a sign that the facility is overwhelmed and calls for additional support centers.
Closing or relocating the facility would not solve the problems but merely shift them elsewhere. Support services are needed where the affected people actually are.
Georg Willi, Innsbrucks Vize-Bürgermeister
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
TSD Executive Director Florian Stolz describes the situation around the Nikado as largely peaceful: “In recent years, the only issues we’ve been aware of are things like failure to observe smoking areas and requests for cigarettes and small change.”
Families Feel Abandoned by Politicians
Both mothers have already contacted the police and politicians, but nothing has happened. The city is aware of the residents’ problems. “But the vast majority of visitors to these facilities behave normally,” says Deputy Mayor Georg Willi. In the event of conflicts, staff members mediate.
A closure or relocation is “out of the question.” They are looking for additional locations to ensure a better distribution. After all the complaints, residents are demanding a rapid, noticeable improvement in their neighborhood.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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