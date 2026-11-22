Two Young Mothers on the Brink of Despair

Jasmin (32), a young woman from Innsbruck, lives with her husband and three children on Sebastian-Scheel-Straße. She reports instances of obvious drug dealing, drunk people, and property damage. “On one occasion, more than ten cars were damaged because someone kicked off the side mirrors,” she says. Encounters in the apartment building and garden have become particularly troubling. “My children can’t play outside anymore,” the mother says in despair. Her daughter (7) wanted to ride her scooter around in front of the house. “But she came back soon because she was approached by drunk people,” she continues.