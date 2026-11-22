75th Grand Prix victory
Max Verstappen Celebrates in the “City of Sin”
Max Verstappen won the Grand Prix in Las Vegas, solidifying his second-place position in the Drivers’ Championship. The Red Bull driver triumphed on Sunday morning (CET) ahead of the two McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen prevailed in a thrilling battery strategy battle in Las Vegas and celebrated his 75th Formula 1 Grand Prix victory. The Dutchman celebrated his fourth win of the season at the third-to-last race of the season in the Nevada desert—and his third overall in the U.S. gambling metropolis within four years. The McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri rounded out the podium in a race marked by an unusually high number of lead changes.
The result:
“What a race. How many times did I actually pass someone?” Verstappen radioed to the pits with relief after the floodlit spectacle featuring countless passing maneuvers. “Crazy, really surreal. I’ve never experienced anything like this in Formula 1,” added the four-time champion in his victory interview in front of the famous Bellagio—after a taxi ride with Hollywood star Keanu Reeves as his chauffeur. “I’m very happy after this crazy race. It was a great show this weekend.”
Las Vegas as the “Entertainment Capital”
Norris was also happy after what he called “probably the most chaotic race ever.” “It was a fun day; it was a blast,” said the Englishman. Piastri, who started the race from 17th on the grid, noted that Las Vegas isn’t called the “Entertainment Capital” for nothing.
World Champion Kimi Antonelli had to settle for fourth place on the legendary Strip, while his Mercedes teammate George Russell couldn’t finish higher than ninth after a driving error shortly before the end of the race. While the Alpine duo of Pierre Gasly (5th) and Franco Colapinto (6th) put in strong performances, things didn’t go as planned for Ferrari in the race either, following a botched qualifying session. Lewis Hamilton finished seventh, while Charles Leclerc, after a collision with his Scuderia teammate and a resulting time penalty, finished only tenth.
Verstappen Defends Lead at the Start
In an entertaining start phase, Verstappen defended his lead against Russell. The day before, the two had clashed during the final practice session, leading to a frosty atmosphere between the two archrivals. But nothing happened in the first corner. Behind them, Antonelli—who, despite setting the fastest time in qualifying, had to start from sixth on the grid due to an illegal engine change—slipped back two positions.
A seesaw battle for the lead ensued because Verstappen couldn’t pull away due to the slipstream advantages of the cars behind him. Partly due to differences in battery usage, Verstappen, Russell, and Isack Hadjar—who ultimately missed the points due to front-wing damage on his Red Bull—kept swapping the lead. After ten laps, the top ten were separated by just four seconds.
No Showdown on the Final Lap
On the 19th of 50 laps, the two stragglers, Rafael Camara (Haas) and Sergio Perez (Cadillac), collided; after the ensuing safety car phase, only Antonelli had the freshest set of tires on his car due to a different tire strategy. On lap 34, the dethroned world champion Norris took the lead for the first time—albeit briefly—and five laps later, his successor Antonelli was leading the field. Meanwhile, trouble struck at Ferrari: Leclerc was handed a ten-second penalty following a crash with Hamilton.
Verstappen repeatedly fended off his rivals and urged his team to come up with a good battery strategy for the showdown on the final lap. But he didn’t need it. First, Russell, who was in third place, spun off into the barriers after attempting to pass Antonelli, effectively ending his bid for victory. At the start of the final lap, Antonelli was somewhat unexpectedly overtaken by the two McLaren drivers.
Next week, despite the conflict with Iran, the premier class of motorsport will travel as scheduled to the Qatar Grand Prix in Doha, before the season concludes in Abu Dhabi.
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