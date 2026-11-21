Stickers Instead of Mandates
“Spritzer Amendment” Is Coming, But Somewhat Watered Down
The spritzer initiative by leading local winemakers is making its way into the wine law, albeit in a watered-down form. On Friday, Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) submitted the draft of the new regulations to the government’s internal coordination committee. Instead of a mandatory requirement, there will be a voluntary designation of origin—along with new guidelines for blending ratios.
If it says “Austrian spritzer” on the label, “there must be Austria in it.” With this statement, Herbert Oschep, head of Burgeland Wine Tourism, and Johannes Schmuckenschlager, president of the European Wine Growers’ Association, set off a small political avalanche in the “Krone.” From one end of the country to the other, it was debated at regulars’ tables in taverns and at Heurigen. On Friday, Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) submitted the new wine law for coordination. At the heart of the new law is a uniform designation of origin for “G’spritzter.” Only those who use exclusively Austrian base wine may bear this designation. Inspections are intended to ensure that this is indeed the case. “The Spritzer is pure Austria—a piece of home, a piece of the Austrian way of life, and a true cult drink,” Totschnig himself enthuses.
A Lineup of Prominent Supporters
As the “Krone” reported, Schmuckenschlager and Oschep had demanded significantly more at the end of October. Every spritzer in the country should be required to be mixed with domestic wine, “EU and Brussels or not.” Support came from Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig, Styrian SPÖ leader Max Lercher (all SPÖ), and Burgenland Chamber of Agriculture President Nikolaus Berlakovich. Totschnig himself told the “Krone” that he “personally found the proposal very appealing.”
In any case, the result is now a compromise with EU approval. The draft stipulates that, in the future, producers will be able to label their spritzers with a standardized origin label—a red-white-red banderole is planned—provided that only Austrian wine is used. This will allow consumers to see at a glance whether an Austrian wine is used in the spritzer.
Those who continue to mix cheap imported wine with soda may still call their drink a “Spritzer” in the future—just without the red-white-red seal. Totschnig is counting on the market: “Those who prioritize domestic quality should be able to clearly demonstrate it.”
Half-and-half is a thing of the past
For purists, another change is particularly noteworthy: the mandatory minimum wine content of 50 percent is being eliminated. At the same time, the minimum alcohol content is dropping from 4.5 to 4.0 percent by volume. The ministry cites greater flexibility and changing drinking habits as the reasons for this. New are lighter versions with 4.0 to 5.0 percent alcohol: They may be sold as “Sommerg’spritzter” or “Sommerspritzer.” “G’spritzter,” “Gespritzter,” and “Spritzer” remain as designations. Totschnig’s approach: “less rigid regulations, clear origin, and guaranteed top quality.” It remains to be seen whether winemakers can make a living with the label instead of the mandate. According to the industry, around 500 million spritzers are consumed in Austria every year.
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