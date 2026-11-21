If it says “Austrian spritzer” on the label, “there must be Austria in it.” With this statement, Herbert Oschep, head of Burgeland Wine Tourism, and Johannes Schmuckenschlager, president of the European Wine Growers’ Association, set off a small political avalanche in the “Krone.” From one end of the country to the other, it was debated at regulars’ tables in taverns and at Heurigen. On Friday, Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) submitted the new wine law for coordination. At the heart of the new law is a uniform designation of origin for “G’spritzter.” Only those who use exclusively Austrian base wine may bear this designation. Inspections are intended to ensure that this is indeed the case. “The Spritzer is pure Austria—a piece of home, a piece of the Austrian way of life, and a true cult drink,” Totschnig himself enthuses.