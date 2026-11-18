Weinhandl Has Hip Flexor Issues

His debut came to an end at halftime sooner than hoped, though not due to a poor performance. “I noticed a twinge in my left hip flexor, but I don’t think it’s a long-term injury,” the young talent reassured everyone. In the closing minutes, Yanik Spalt also got to log his first minutes with the ÖFB senior team. His meteoric rise continues after his first appearances with VfB Stuttgart, most recently in the Champions League. “You always dream about it, but at the start of the season I didn’t think it would all happen so fast. It was awesome; I’m happy about the debut,” said the 19-year-old midfielder, the 32nd player to make his debut in the Rangnick era. The trio announced that their debut jerseys will be given a place of honor.