Youngsters Make Their Mark
ÖFB debut? “I just played soccer”
“The whole situation was definitely unique,” explains Christoph Baumgartner after Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Israel in the Nations League. What does the ÖFB national team player mean by that? A game played behind closed doors, a group victory that had already been secured, and the rotation within the team. However, the team was pleased with the three debutants of the evening—Luca Weinhandl, Lukas Jungwirth, and Yanik Spalt. According to Weinhandl, any nervousness quickly faded once they were on the field...
Austria’s national soccer team was denied the victory it had hoped for to close out the year. Still, captain Konrad Laimer and his teammates were satisfied with the 1-1 draw against Israel in Debrecen, which marked the conclusion of Nations League Group B3 and their sixth consecutive unbeaten match. “We came back from a deficit just like in our last two away games; it was a positive finish,” summarized ÖFB goal-scorer Sasa Kalajdzic, who equalized in the 62nd minute.
In Kosovo, they’d also come back from a 0-1 deficit to draw 1-1, and in Ireland, they turned a 0-2 deficit into a 2-2 draw. This time, head coach Ralf Rangnick’s squad trailed starting in the 36th minute after a spectacular bicycle kick by Dor Peretz. It wasn’t the only time that coordination issues were evident in the ÖFB defense; Lyon’s Felix Bacher, in particular, was having an off day. “We had the better chances than Israel in the first half as well, but we still need to defend those plays better. Maybe that’s an area we can work on,” said defender Nicolas Seiwald.
Kalajdzic: “The stats speak for themselves”
According to Kalajdzic, the team had problems with counter-pressing before halftime. “But that’s understandable, because the team hasn’t played this way before.” There was clearly an improvement on defense after the break; offensively, aside from the equalizer, there was only one clear-cut chance for Michael Gregoritsch (95th minute). “In the second half, we were a bit more active, more dynamic, and moved the ball around better,” Laimer summarized. In terms of shots on goal, the final tally was 20–3 in Austria’s favor. “We had enough chances; the stats speak for themselves—we should have turned the game in our favor,” said Kalajdzic.
Eight new players had made it into the starting lineup compared to Saturday’s 1-0 win over Ireland in Linz, including two debutants: goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth and midfielder Luca Weinhandl. Added to that was the fact that they had already secured first place in the group and were playing in front of a dismal crowd of only about 700 fans in a stadium with a capacity of 20,000. “Everything was already decided for us—an empty stadium, a lot of lineup changes—so it wasn’t easy,” said Laimer. And “super sub” Christoph Baumgartner added: “The whole situation was pretty unusual.”
“Really awesome” belated debut for Jungwirth
Jungwirth was supposed to have made his debut at the previous training camp; on his actual debut, he wasn’t called upon much. “It was really awesome; I’m grateful that the team made it so easy for me. Of course, I would have liked to keep a clean sheet, but it was still a very solid performance. I’m glad we ended the match on a somewhat positive note with a draw,” said the LASK goalkeeper. With him, Alexander Schlager, Florian Wiegele, and Christian Zawieschitzky, the team has a “really good group of goalkeepers.”
While Jungwirth made his debut at age 22, Weinhandl did so at 17. After a few minutes, his nerves had subsided. “Then I just played soccer. It was something really special—a great experience,” emphasized the Sturm Graz player. His teammates had repeatedly encouraged him during practice and the game whenever things didn’t go quite right. “That really helped me a lot.” Even before the match, Rangnick had heaped praise on him. “It’s definitely something special when the head coach speaks so highly of you, but I’m just going to keep doing my thing.”
Weinhandl Has Hip Flexor Issues
His debut came to an end at halftime sooner than hoped, though not due to a poor performance. “I noticed a twinge in my left hip flexor, but I don’t think it’s a long-term injury,” the young talent reassured everyone. In the closing minutes, Yanik Spalt also got to log his first minutes with the ÖFB senior team. His meteoric rise continues after his first appearances with VfB Stuttgart, most recently in the Champions League. “You always dream about it, but at the start of the season I didn’t think it would all happen so fast. It was awesome; I’m happy about the debut,” said the 19-year-old midfielder, the 32nd player to make his debut in the Rangnick era. The trio announced that their debut jerseys will be given a place of honor.
All three made a promise for the future. “You can see that a lot of quality is coming through again,” said Baumgartner. Laimer spoke of great guys who are doing a fantastic job. “It’s very refreshing to have guys who bring a certain energy to the team,” said the Bayern fullback. Competition has heated up, especially considering that twelve potential starters were missing against Israel. “This year, we’ve only lost to Argentina and Spain—that’s something to be proud of, even if we could have performed better at the World Cup,” Seiwald summed up.
ÖFB Players Have No Wishes Ahead of Euro Qualifying Draw
Laimer also believes “a lot of good things” happened in 2026. “That gives us strength. We’re on the right track and want to continue on this path in 2027.” An important event awaits on December 6 in Belfast, when the draw for the European Championship qualifying groups will take place. The ÖFB players expressed no specific preferences for the draw. “We’re excited to be able to compete against the elite again—we’re not here to watch, but to play,” Kalajdzic emphasized.
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