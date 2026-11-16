"Krone" Knows the Numbers
Are Weight-Loss Injections Safe? Eight Suspected Fatal Cases
Reports of side effects from weight-loss injections—including fatalities—are causing a stir in the healthcare industry. Many patients and prospective users are now asking: Just how safe is all of this?
Demand remains high for GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide or tirzepatide, which are used as active ingredients in so-called weight-loss injections. In this country, these medications are used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. It is well known that they carry a risk of side effects. Time and again, celebrities have publicly reported nausea or even vision problems, such as singer Robbie Williams.
800 Suspected Cases in Austria
But now, figures on reports of side effects are raising concerns, causing significant anxiety among patients in Austria as well. There are reportedly as many as 800 suspected cases involving side effects—some of them severe. Specifically, 793 suspected cases related to the weight-loss injection have been reported to the Federal Office for Health Safety (BASG) in this country.
Don’t jump to conclusions just yet!
247 of these cases involve semaglutide and 546 involve tirzepatide. A total of eight of these cases were even fatal. However, experts warn against jumping to conclusions: suspected cases are not yet confirmed facts, but merely indications.
Possible Side Effects
- GLP-1/GIP medications affect the digestive system, among other things. Therefore, gastrointestinal symptoms may occur, especially in the first few weeks.
- These primarily include nausea, vomiting, constipation, and diarrhea.
- There are also reports of bloating, abdominal pain, headaches, fatigue, and occasional reflux (heartburn).
- Rare risks include gallbladder problems and, in isolated cases, pancreatitis.
- In exceptional cases, a deterioration in vision has also been reported.
“The information pertains to suspected cases of side effects—that is, medical events observed in connection with the use of a drug. However, these do not necessarily have to be related to the drug or caused by it,” the BASG stated in response to an inquiry.
According to the BASG, information on suspected cases of side effects should not be interpreted to mean that the drug caused the observed effect or that it is unsafe to use. Only after a detailed evaluation and scientific review of all available data can reliable conclusions be drawn about the benefits and risks of a drug.
Most side effects of the weight-loss injection are mild to moderate in severity and short-lived. The majority involve gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. The most frequently reported serious reactions include pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas), ischemic optic neuropathy, cholecystitis, and atrial fibrillation.
Important: Medications such as weight-loss injections are prescription-only drugs that may only be used under strict medical supervision and with a doctor’s prescription. Improper use can lead to health risks.
Warning About Counterfeit Medications
Counterfeit versions of weight-loss injections are frequently found in circulation. It is therefore unclear whether the side effects were caused by counterfeit products. The Federal Office for Health Safety regularly issues warnings about counterfeits, which are primarily sold online. The online and mail-order sale of prescription medications is prohibited in Austria.
According to Europol, counterfeit weight-loss medications currently pose a high health risk.
This article has been automatically translated,
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