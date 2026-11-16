The new James Bond is set!

“A New Era for One of the Most Celebrated Characters in Film History”

According to a statement released via the website 007.com by the film production company Amazon MGM Studios, “a new era for one of the most celebrated characters in film history” is now beginning. In fact, the iconic film series based on the novels by Ian Fleming first took off in the early 1960s with Sean Connery as the first James Bond in “Dr. No” (1962). James Bond solved his first case in the novel “Casino Royale,” published in 1953. The most recent Bond film hit theaters in 2021. To date, the series comprises a total of 25 films.