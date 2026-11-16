It's official
The new James Bond is set!
After months of speculation, it’s now official: Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. The British actor had repeatedly been ranked among the most promising candidates. The news was just announced on the official “007” Instagram account.
Pattinson played the vampire Edward in the successful “Twilight” films. That was followed by his role as “Batman.” Now he’ll be taking on the role of a British secret agent on the big screen.
The “007” account announced the news on social media:
Pattinson is the first actor to take on the role following Daniel Craig’s departure from the long-running spy franchise. He was most recently seen in Christopher Nolan’s “Ad Astra.” He is currently filming the sequel to the “Batman” series.
“A New Era for One of the Most Celebrated Characters in Film History”
According to a statement released via the website 007.com by the film production company Amazon MGM Studios, “a new era for one of the most celebrated characters in film history” is now beginning. In fact, the iconic film series based on the novels by Ian Fleming first took off in the early 1960s with Sean Connery as the first James Bond in “Dr. No” (1962). James Bond solved his first case in the novel “Casino Royale,” published in 1953. The most recent Bond film hit theaters in 2021. To date, the series comprises a total of 25 films.
The films featuring the iconic secret agent—with his charm, tailor-made suits, and penchant for martinis, fast cars, and women—are Hollywood history. To date, the films have grossed more than seven billion U.S. dollars worldwide.
Robert Pattinson:
The Seventh Agent 007
The new Bond film is set to hit theaters in 2028. Pattinson is the seventh actor to portray Bond. Before him, the role was played by Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig.
The new film will be the first produced under Amazon’s leadership. In early 2025, longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson unexpectedly announced that they were stepping down from creative control. For more than 60 years, Bond was a family affair: Barbara’s father and Wilson’s stepfather, Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli, had originally launched the film series together with Harry Saltzman.
Four Other Actors on the Shortlist
For a long time, it was reported that the search was on for a relatively unknown British actor in his late 20s or early 30s. Bond producer Amy Pascal had hinted in August that the new 007 would be announced later this year. In addition to the 40-year-old Brit, four other actors were reportedly on the shortlist: Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, and Callum Turner. The search for the actor, which Amazon officially announced in May, was led by casting director Nina Gold (“The Crown”).
These candidates were reportedly on the shortlist:
New Power Dynamics Among Producers
In 2022, Amazon acquired the MGM film studio for $8.5 billion, thereby gaining a 50 percent stake in the franchise. Initially, Broccoli and Wilson remained in charge. Their relationship with Amazon was considered strained. This made their withdrawal all the more surprising. Many fans subsequently expressed fears that Amazon might sell off the Bond franchise at a bargain price. After the announcement, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos even asked his followers on X who should be the next Bond.
The screenplay for the new Bond film was written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, who had long kept his cards close to his chest. “Unfortunately, I’m not allowed to talk about it at all,” he told the German Press Agency. In September, he then confirmed that a first draft was complete. The 67-year-old apparently drew inspiration from Fleming’s novels as well.
Longest hiatus in the series’ history looms
The film is being produced by Amy Pascal, David Heyman, and Tanya Lapointe. All three are well-versed in major franchises. Among other things, Pascal is responsible for the “Spider-Man” films. Heyman produced the “Harry Potter” film series and is also involved in the new TV series about the wizard apprentice. Lapointe produced the “Dune” films directed by her husband, Denis Villeneuve. “Daniel Craig leaves huge shoes to fill,” said Pascal. The fresh start must be “bold, thrilling, and above all, different.”
According to media reports, the final screen tests took place in London in late October. Filming is scheduled to begin in 2027. By then, about seven years will have passed since “No Time to Die”—the longest hiatus in the franchise’s history.
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