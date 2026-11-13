VW Offers a Quarter of a Million to Get Employees to Leave!

Specifically, VW plans to cut up to 60,000 jobs across the entire group by 2030—and according to “Manager Magazin,” severance packages of more than 250,000 euros are possible. Thomas Schäfer, the brand chief responsible for Germany, is expected to cut around 12,000 jobs on his own. As *Manager Magazin* reports, citing an internal presentation, the new “voluntary termination agreement program” is aimed at employees in selected areas—including the main plant in Wolfsburg.