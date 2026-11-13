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New Figures Raise Alarms

E-scooter boom: One in three accident victims is a child

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13.11.2026 12:38
E-scooter accidents are also not infrequently fatal.
E-scooter accidents are also not infrequently fatal.(Bild: DOKU-NÖ)
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Shocking traffic statistics: In the first half of the year, the number of accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities reached its highest level since 2012. Accidents involving motorcycles, bicycles, and e-scooters, in particular, were recorded with increasing frequency. When it comes to e-scooters, children aged 10 to 15 make up the largest group of victims!

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The dark side of the unrelenting e-scooter boom: Among the 1,264 e-scooter riders injured or killed in the first half of the year, the largest group was 10- to 15-year-olds:435 children and teenagers in this age group were involved in accidents while riding e-scooters. That accounts for more than one-third of all e-scooter riders injured or killed. A sad side note: 84 percent of these 10- to 15-year-olds involved in accidents were boys.

Das Flächendiagramm zeigt die Zahl der Verunglückten mit E-Scooter, Fahrrad und Motorrad im ersten Halbjahr von 2016 bis 2026. Die Zahl der Unfälle mit E-Scootern steigt seit 2022 deutlich auf 1.264 im Jahr 2026. Fahrradunfälle liegen 2026 bei 5.081 und Motorradunfälle bei 2.141. Quelle: Statistik Austria.

Helmet Requirement: Still Too Many “Helmetless” Riders
Since the mandatory helmet rule for e-scooter riders under 16 took effect on May 1, the rate of helmet use among e-scooter riders involved in traffic accidents has risen significantly: Among those under 16, it stood at just 11 percent in May and June 2025, compared to 47 percent during the same period this year. Yet, given the number of casualties, there are still too few who are willing to wear a helmet.

Statistics for the First Half of 2026

  • In total, there were just under 18,000 accidents, in which more than 22,300 people were injured and 165 died
  • In total, more than 5,000 cyclists, over 2,100 motorcyclists, and around 1,250 e-scooter riders were injured or killed.
  • “Never since digital records began in 1992 have there been more accidents in the first half of a year than this year,” said Manuela Lenk, Director General of Statistical Analysis at Statistics Austria.
  • Also notable: Vorarlberg recorded a new high since 1992 with 1,017 accidents resulting in personal injury. This was the first time the 1,000 mark was exceeded in the first half of the year.

The proportion of passengers involved in traffic accidents resulting in personal injury subsequently declined in May and June—especially since carrying additional passengers on e-scooters is now also prohibited. “Nevertheless, six percent—or 47 out of every 100 e-scooter riders involved in accidents—were still passengers,” according to Statistics Austria (May/June 2025: 65 passengers, or nine percent).

Rise in Bicycle Accidents, Not Just Involving E-Bikes
Nearly one in three cyclists involved in accidents was riding an e-bike. However, the increase in bicycle accidents did not affect only e-bikes (up four percent compared to the first half of 2025), but was primarily attributable to conventional bicycles (up nine percent).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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