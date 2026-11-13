New Figures Raise Alarms
E-scooter boom: One in three accident victims is a child
Shocking traffic statistics: In the first half of the year, the number of accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities reached its highest level since 2012. Accidents involving motorcycles, bicycles, and e-scooters, in particular, were recorded with increasing frequency. When it comes to e-scooters, children aged 10 to 15 make up the largest group of victims!
The dark side of the unrelenting e-scooter boom: Among the 1,264 e-scooter riders injured or killed in the first half of the year, the largest group was 10- to 15-year-olds:435 children and teenagers in this age group were involved in accidents while riding e-scooters. That accounts for more than one-third of all e-scooter riders injured or killed. A sad side note: 84 percent of these 10- to 15-year-olds involved in accidents were boys.
Helmet Requirement: Still Too Many “Helmetless” Riders
Since the mandatory helmet rule for e-scooter riders under 16 took effect on May 1, the rate of helmet use among e-scooter riders involved in traffic accidents has risen significantly: Among those under 16, it stood at just 11 percent in May and June 2025, compared to 47 percent during the same period this year. Yet, given the number of casualties, there are still too few who are willing to wear a helmet.
Statistics for the First Half of 2026
- In total, there were just under 18,000 accidents, in which more than 22,300 people were injured and 165 died.
- In total, more than 5,000 cyclists, over 2,100 motorcyclists, and around 1,250 e-scooter riders were injured or killed.
- “Never since digital records began in 1992 have there been more accidents in the first half of a year than this year,” said Manuela Lenk, Director General of Statistical Analysis at Statistics Austria.
- Also notable: Vorarlberg recorded a new high since 1992 with 1,017 accidents resulting in personal injury. This was the first time the 1,000 mark was exceeded in the first half of the year.
The proportion of passengers involved in traffic accidents resulting in personal injury subsequently declined in May and June—especially since carrying additional passengers on e-scooters is now also prohibited. “Nevertheless, six percent—or 47 out of every 100 e-scooter riders involved in accidents—were still passengers,” according to Statistics Austria (May/June 2025: 65 passengers, or nine percent).
Rise in Bicycle Accidents, Not Just Involving E-Bikes
Nearly one in three cyclists involved in accidents was riding an e-bike. However, the increase in bicycle accidents did not affect only e-bikes (up four percent compared to the first half of 2025), but was primarily attributable to conventional bicycles (up nine percent).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.