E-scooter boom: One in three accident victims is a child

Helmet Requirement: Still Too Many “Helmetless” Riders

Since the mandatory helmet rule for e-scooter riders under 16 took effect on May 1, the rate of helmet use among e-scooter riders involved in traffic accidents has risen significantly: Among those under 16, it stood at just 11 percent in May and June 2025, compared to 47 percent during the same period this year. Yet, given the number of casualties, there are still too few who are willing to wear a helmet.