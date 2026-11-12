No Points! Austria Vienna Loses in Lisbon

Austria’s double champions, who took the field without their two injured key players, Louise Schöffel and Modesta Uka, could only celebrate the temporary equalizer by captain Carina Wenninger (53rd minute). Andreia Norton (5th minute), Caroline Möller (76th), and Nycole Raysla (93rd) sealed the home victory. The last two goals came while the home team had a numerical advantage, as Austria goalkeeper Jasmin Pal was shown a red card (73rd) for a goal-denying foul. As a result, Austria came away empty-handed, just as they had in their 0–1 loss to Chelsea and most recently in their 1–4 defeat against Juventus Turin. Their only point came from a 1–1 draw against Inter Milan. Next Thursday, FC Bayern will visit Vienna, and the season will conclude with an away match against Manchester City.