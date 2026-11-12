Teachers' representative warns:
“Children Unable to Hold a Pencil”
Austria’s schools are under increasing pressure: In German and math, only about a quarter of students meet educational goals. But the problems apparently begin even before the first day of school. Thomas Krebs, a union representative for compulsory school teachers, reports alarming conditions during school enrollment: “I am appalled by how many children are unable to hold a colored pencil. And some were even surprised that it leaves a mark.”
It’s a thought-provoking image: children on the verge of starting school who have never held a colored pencil in their hands. “I was appalled by how many were unable to hold a crayon and were completely surprised that the crayon left a mark,” says teachers’ union representative Thomas Krebs, visibly shocked, in an interview with krone.tv.
This affects five- to six-year-old children who are set to start elementary school the following year. He also believes parents have a responsibility here: “Being a parent isn’t always a walk in the park.” Children need to be independent, able to draw, and proficient in the German language.
In addition to language problems, violence also takes a toll on everyday school life. Above all, certain aggressive parents make life difficult for teachers and school administrators. On top of that, there is an increasing number of AI-generated complaints, which take up a lot of time. “All the time,” says Krebs when asked whether such letters are now becoming more common. For the union representative, one thing is clear: Teachers cannot solve all of society’s problems on their own.
I was appalled by how many children are unable to hold a colored pencil. And some were even surprised that it leaves a mark.
Lehrer-Gewerkschafter Thomas Krebs im krone.tv Interview
Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr’s new AI strategy also fails to inspire much enthusiasm in Krebs. “That’s nothing new,” he says. What teachers lack, he argues, is concrete support, clear rules, and appropriate training on how to deal with artificial intelligence.
The union representative is highly critical of policymakers. He believes they have failed to address the problems in schools. The shortage of appropriately trained specialists is particularly alarming. “We have a massive shortage in special education. We no longer have people being trained,” warns Krebs, calling for swift action to address the issue. As long as there is a shortage of qualified professionals, many problems will remain unsolved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.