Marterbauer Kept His Cancer a Secret for a Long Time

In his conversation with Lisa Gadenstätter, Marterbauer also reveals that he had already learned of his illness in early summer. He had already been conducting the arduous negotiations on the dual budget while already diagnosed with cancer. “At first, only my wife knew about it,” he says; he informed his family and office later. Everyone on his team kept it under wraps. The finance minister didn’t inform the chancellor and the federal president until the very day he went public with the news.