House at Risk of Collapse
“I’ve been feeling the walls shake for quite some time now”
After a house in downtown Linz had to be temporarily evacuated, the Upper Austrian “Krone” went on site to take a look. Residents of the Linz house, which was evacuated overnight, had long suspected that the construction work next door might be affecting their building.
“I’ve been feeling for a while now that the walls have been shaking repeatedly, even though I live at the other end of the house,” says Sascha D. The 26-year-old Ukrainian woman moved into the house on Langgasse in Linz this summer, just a few weeks before the neighboring house was demolished.
No More Fear
“On Tuesday, after a long day at work, I just wanted to go home and take a shower, but there were emergency lights everywhere. At first I was very shocked and really scared, but then I went out for a beer with my boyfriend, and the Red Cross also took very good care of us residents,” the saleswoman told the Upper Austrian “Krone.” She said she slept well, though—without fear that the building might collapse after all.
Cracks and Evacuation
After cracks were discovered in the two-story old building on Tuesday and construction workers expressed concerns, the nine residents who were present were brought to safety. They, along with Sascha D., were looked after by the Red Cross on a Linzer Linien bus. On the advice of structural engineers, soil next to the excavated foundation was eventually compacted and the building stabilized—around 9 p.m., the all-clear was given, and the residents were allowed to return to their apartments.
Restaurant Damaged
Yosef Karimi of Yosef Restaurant, whose wall borders the construction site directly, took the situation in stride: “We were closed on Monday. When we opened on Tuesday, we noticed cracks in the wall, and the door suddenly got stuck. So we closed up again just to be safe.” Experts from the construction company have since assessed the damage, which is set to be repaired soon.
Economic Loss
Okaytekin, owner of Berlinzer Döner, was there in person when the area was cordoned off on a large scale on Tuesday evening: “It was frustrating for us that customers couldn’t come in during our three busiest hours. That hurt, of course, but otherwise we weren’t affected.”
Uncertain future
As of press time, it was still unclear what would happen next with the historic building and the construction work on the adjacent lot.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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