Military service reform is once again hanging in the balance

The government submitted the bill for review a month ago. That review period ends on Thursday. The first major reform in 20 years calls for an extension of military service based on a 6+1+2 model. Six months of basic military service are followed by one month of troop training and two months of reserve exercises within a ten-year period. In return, the pay for basic military service personnel will be raised to 1,000 euros. They will also be granted one week of leave.

For those performing civilian service, little will change for the time being. The duration of service remains at nine months. The government’s plans call for permanently extending civilian service to eleven months if the number of active-duty servicemen falls below 13,875. However, this will not happen until 2029 at the earliest. And that is precisely where the rub lies.