Austria’s Women’s Team Faces Relegation After 2-4 Loss

Brief Austrian Lead in theSecondPeriod

Thesecondperiodbegan once again with an early penalty for Austria. Luggin was once again the center of attention. After another brilliant save by the goaltender, the team launched a counterattack, and Schafzahl capitalized on a rebound to tie the game (26th minute). It was a morale-boosting moment that had an immediate impact. When the Swiss also picked up penalties, Austria even took the lead. Lena Dauböck (34th minute) deflected a shot from Meixner into the net during a power play. However, that lead lasted only 19 seconds: Alina Müller (34th minute) immediately tied the game with a solo effort.