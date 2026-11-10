Ice Hockey World Championship
Austria’s Women’s Team Faces Relegation After 2-4 Loss
For Austria’s women’s ice hockey team, a first-ever victory at a Women’s World Championship—even against Switzerland—remained out of reach. Captain Anna Meixner and her teammates kept the game against the favored Swiss team close until the final minute on Tuesday, but ultimately fell 2–4 (0–1, 2–1, 0–2). After their fourth loss in their fourth World Championship appearance, Austria will now play on Friday for a spot in Group A.
“We saw that we’re close,” said goal-scorer Lena Dauböck in an ORF interview. Meixner called it a “bitter” loss in Esbjerg but also saw the positives. “If we can replicate the performance we showed for two periods, I’m sure we can achieve our big goal.” The newly promoted team now continues its fight to avoid relegation. On Friday (11:00 a.m.) in Herning, they’ll likely face Japan, currently at the bottom of Group B.
One day after their 1-11 loss to the defending champions from the U.S., the Austrian women were only able to keep their fourth World Championship game close at the very beginning. Penalties put head coach Alexander Bröms’ team under pressure, and goalie Selma Luggin was quickly called into action. After an early chance by Theresa Schafzahl, Switzerland essentially played one-sided hockey. Sinja Leemann (13th minute) scored a well-deserved goal; the shot count after the first period was 20–4 in Switzerland’s favor.
Brief Austrian Lead in theSecondPeriod
Thesecondperiodbegan once again with an early penalty for Austria. Luggin was once again the center of attention. After another brilliant save by the goaltender, the team launched a counterattack, and Schafzahl capitalized on a rebound to tie the game (26th minute). It was a morale-boosting moment that had an immediate impact. When the Swiss also picked up penalties, Austria even took the lead. Lena Dauböck (34th minute) deflected a shot from Meixner into the net during a power play. However, that lead lasted only 19 seconds: Alina Müller (34th minute) immediately tied the game with a solo effort.
Switzerland’s supposed 3–2 goal was then disallowed because Luggin was struck in the head by Müller as she fell. In the final period, however, the favorites struck on the power play through Ivana Wey (45th minute). Bröms took a risk in the closing moments, and Luggin had already left the ice with 3:40 remaining. Austria came very close to tying the game when the puck hit the post. However, Müller scored into an empty net 47 seconds before the final buzzer to seal the victory.
Switzerland’s supposed 3–2 goal was then disallowed because Luggin was struck in the head by Müller as she fell. In the final period, however, the favorites struck during a power play thanks to Ivana Wey (45th minute). Bröms took a risk in the closing moments, and Luggin had already left the ice 3:40 minutes before the end. Austria came very close to tying the game when Schafzahl hit the post. However, Müller scored into an empty net 47 seconds before the final buzzer to seal the victory.
“Even though we weren’t able to win the game, it’s incredibly important for the next game that we were able to put in a relatively good performance,” Schafzahl noted. She’s looking forward to facing Japan on Friday. “They’re a good team, too. It won’t be an easy game.”
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