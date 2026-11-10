After the VSV Bankruptcy
“Costs must come down in the hockey league!”
Game 1 following the VSV’s bankruptcy filing: The Carinthian Derby against the KAC takes place on Wednesday (7:15 p.m.)! Meanwhile, the competition is on edge with the financially struggling Villach team—and Linz boss Peter Nader is deeply concerned about Austria’s clubs in general, which is why he’s calling for changes in the league.
Carinthia’s 365th ice hockey derby takes place on Wednesday! The game has been moved up from Round 46; it was originally scheduled for the “Mountain Classic” at the end of January at the ski jump in Bischofshofen. However, the KAC will now face Salzburg there—and the VSV is set to face the Steinbach Black Wings Linz.
VSV Bankruptcy: 73 Creditors Affected
This is the club whose professional GmbH, represented by Managing Director Oliver Bergauer, has now filed for restructuring proceedings without self-administration due to a debt mountain of 2.8 million euros. Thirty-seven employees and 73 creditors are affected; a restructuring plan is to be finalized with them to lay the groundwork for the club’s continuation. 1.2 million must be raised to implement the plan. The competition is worried about Villach! “A league without VSV is unthinkable,” says Graz sports director Philipp Pinter.
Black Wings Boss: “Shocking”
“It’s shocking that a club from a hockey stronghold like Carinthia would get into such trouble,” says Black Wings boss Peter Nader, who views the development of the ICE League critically:
- “We Austrian clubs have long been warning that the league needs to do its homework and look to us as its core teams to ensure we can stay afloat—and do so before we enter new markets and bring in clubs from abroad. There are many issues weighing on us! We need to rethink things, conduct a cost analysis, and cut costs! There are many adjustments to be made!” Examples?
- “The roster regulations! Right now, without budget caps, it’s an arms race. If you don’t invest, you’re not competitive—and then you lose fans and sponsors.”
- “We’re paying too much to the association for the cooperation agreement.”
- “We have referee costs of 50,000 euros—we must be able to find a sponsor for that!”
- “The clubs used to receive 120,000 from the league; now we pay 80,000 annually,” says Nader, expressing concern for Austria’s clubs.
Linz? “We’re stable!”
And Linz? According to its annual financial statements filed in the commercial register, Steinbach Black Wings GmbH is technically over-indebted by approximately 2.1 million. Nader: “We still have some legacy debt that we carried over from the 22/23 season. But the fans don’t need to worry—we’re stable, and despite missing the playoffs this year, we still posted a profit and achieved a turnaround. Fortunately, we have a strong economy and loyal sponsors in Upper Austria. Things are heading in the right direction!”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.