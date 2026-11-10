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After the VSV Bankruptcy

“Costs must come down in the hockey league!”

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10.11.2026 20:45
Black Wings club president and GmbH managing director Peter Nader is concerned about Austria’s ...
Black Wings club president and GmbH managing director Peter Nader is concerned about Austria’s clubs, which represent “the core” of the ICE Hockey League.(Bild: BWL/Reinhard Eisenbauer)
Porträt von Oliver Gaisbauer
Von Oliver Gaisbauer

Game 1 following the VSV’s bankruptcy filing: The Carinthian Derby against the KAC takes place on Wednesday (7:15 p.m.)! Meanwhile, the competition is on edge with the financially struggling Villach team—and Linz boss Peter Nader is deeply concerned about Austria’s clubs in general, which is why he’s calling for changes in the league. 

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Carinthia’s 365th ice hockey derby takes place on Wednesday! The game has been moved up from Round 46; it was originally scheduled for the “Mountain Classic” at the end of January at the ski jump in Bischofshofen. However, the KAC will now face Salzburg there—and the VSV is set to face the Steinbach Black Wings Linz.

VSV Bankruptcy: 73 Creditors Affected
This is the club whose professional GmbH, represented by Managing Director Oliver Bergauer, has now filed for restructuring proceedings without self-administration due to a debt mountain of 2.8 million euros. Thirty-seven employees and 73 creditors are affected; a restructuring plan is to be finalized with them to lay the groundwork for the club’s continuation. 1.2 million must be raised to implement the plan. The competition is worried about Villach! “A league without VSV is unthinkable,” says Graz sports director Philipp Pinter.

The club has 2.8 million euros in debt and is short 1.2 million to implement the restructuring ...
The club has 2.8 million euros in debt and is short 1.2 million to implement the restructuring plan and keep the team in operation.(Bild: GEPA)

Black Wings Boss: “Shocking”
“It’s shocking that a club from a hockey stronghold like Carinthia would get into such trouble,” says Black Wings boss Peter Nader, who views the development of the ICE League critically:

Black Wings club president and GmbH managing director Peter Nader.
Black Wings club president and GmbH managing director Peter Nader.(Bild: BWL/Reinhard Eisenbauer)
  • “We Austrian clubs have long been warning that the league needs to do its homework and look to us as its core teams to ensure we can stay afloat—and do so before we enter new markets and bring in clubs from abroad. There are many issues weighing on us! We need to rethink things, conduct a cost analysis, and cut costs! There are many adjustments to be made!” Examples?
  • “The roster regulations! Right now, without budget caps, it’s an arms race. If you don’t invest, you’re not competitive—and then you lose fans and sponsors.”
  • “We’re paying too much to the association for the cooperation agreement.”
  • “We have referee costs of 50,000 euros—we must be able to find a sponsor for that!”
  • “The clubs used to receive 120,000 from the league; now we pay 80,000 annually,” says Nader, expressing concern for Austria’s clubs. 
Fans don’t need to worry about the Black Wings, despite negative equity of around 2.1 million.
Fans don’t need to worry about the Black Wings, despite negative equity of around 2.1 million.(Bild: BWL/Reinhard Eisenbauer)

Linz? “We’re stable!”
And Linz? According to its annual financial statements filed in the commercial register, Steinbach Black Wings GmbH is technically over-indebted by approximately 2.1 million. Nader: “We still have some legacy debt that we carried over from the 22/23 season. But the fans don’t need to worry—we’re stable, and despite missing the playoffs this year, we still posted a profit and achieved a turnaround. Fortunately, we have a strong economy and loyal sponsors in Upper Austria. Things are heading in the right direction!”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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