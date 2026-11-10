“Costs must come down in the hockey league!”

Linz? “We’re stable!”

And Linz? According to its annual financial statements filed in the commercial register, Steinbach Black Wings GmbH is technically over-indebted by approximately 2.1 million. Nader: “We still have some legacy debt that we carried over from the 22/23 season. But the fans don’t need to worry—we’re stable, and despite missing the playoffs this year, we still posted a profit and achieved a turnaround. Fortunately, we have a strong economy and loyal sponsors in Upper Austria. Things are heading in the right direction!”