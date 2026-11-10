Mother of Two Killed: “We Are Speechless and Angry”

A short vacation together ended fatally for Huberta

It’s all the more terrible that this woman passed away far too soon. After all, it was supposed to be just a nice short vacation for the married couple, Huberta and Rudi. This time, they traveled to Kraków, Poland. But no one could have anticipated that Michał O. would carry out his cruel plans that Saturday. Her husband was also seriously injured. He remained in a hospital in Poland until yesterday but has since been transferred to Austria. For the family, nothing is the same as it once was.