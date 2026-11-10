Concerns About Safety
After Firecracker “Terror,” Residents Call for More Police
Masked youths, dangerous firecrackers, and unsettled residents: Conditions around Bellevue Park continue to cause discontent. At a neighborhood meeting, residents vented their frustration and called for more police. Support is now coming from Mayor Dietmar Prammer and City Councilor for Public Safety Michael Raml.
Fear is spreading in the Bindermichl and Spallerhof neighborhoods. For weeks, incidents around Bellevue Park in particular have been causing unrest. Masked youths on e-scooters, illegal fireworks, and anxious residents: the “Krone” reported on the situation as early as mid-October.
Call for More Police Tops the List
Now, residents have also voiced their frustration at the neighborhood meeting held at the Volkshaus Keferfeld. Their top demand: a police station at Bindermichl. In a vote at the end of the event, the call for more police came in first place. This was followed by restrictions on e-scooters and the expansion of youth support services, particularly through street outreach.
People want to use the park, go for walks, or spend time outdoors with their children without being harassed or put in danger.
Dietmar Prammer, Linzer SP-Bürgermeister
“We need more police officers”
In any case, people’s concerns are blurring political party lines. Both SP City Leader Dietmar Prammer and FP City Councilor for Public Safety Michael Raml support the call for a police station. Prammer sees this as an important point of contact for the people of Linz. However, he says this should not simply involve pulling personnel from other city districts. Rather, additional officers are needed to enable regular patrols and a stronger police presence in residential neighborhoods.
It’s up to the Minister of the Interior and the Transportation Commissioner
Raml echoes this sentiment, seeing the referendum result as confirmation of a long-standing FP demand. The late City Council member Manfred Püringer had already advocated for a police station. Now, he says, the Interior Minister must finally take action. And Transportation Commissioner Martin Hajart must address the e-scooter issue.
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