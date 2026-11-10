Future Civil Service Recruits Could Be Left in the Lurch

Civil service registrations rose by six percent

Nevertheless, greater interest in civilian service has already been noticeable this year. From January through September, the number of registrations rose by six percent. In its latest review statement on the government’s draft bill, the Austrian Officers’ Association wrote that “making civilian service more attractive” runs counter to the original goals of the conscription reform. It argued that this would undermine the desired strengthening of the militia. The Professional Officers’ Interest Group is also urging an immediate extension in its review statement.