Confusion Over Duration
Future Civil Service Recruits Could Be Left in the Lurch
The reform of mandatory military service remains up in the air, as none of the opposition parties is currently willing to guarantee the two-thirds majority required in some cases. Nevertheless, more and more young men are already signing up for civilian service, assuming that military service will now last nine months. The Austrian Armed Forces are already complaining about a shortage of soldiers.
The extension of basic military service from six to nine months continues to cause a stir. According to the three-party coalition’s plans, civilian service is to be extended only if there are no longer enough young, fit men enlisting in the Austrian Armed Forces.
The Army Is Still “Saving” Time
This issue could become a reality very soon, as the Austrian Armed Forces now report that the number of enlistments for active duty is already declining significantly. One possible reason for this could be the misconception that enlisting in the Austrian Armed Forces no longer “saves” time.
However, the nine-month mandatory military service is, for one thing, not yet a done deal. For another, even if it were to take effect immediately, the regulation would only apply to those required to report for duty on or after January 1, 2027.
Civil service registrations rose by six percent
Nevertheless, greater interest in civilian service has already been noticeable this year. From January through September, the number of registrations rose by six percent. In its latest review statement on the government’s draft bill, the Austrian Officers’ Association wrote that “making civilian service more attractive” runs counter to the original goals of the conscription reform. It argued that this would undermine the desired strengthening of the militia. The Professional Officers’ Interest Group is also urging an immediate extension in its review statement.
In fact, it is thanks to the smallest coalition partner, NEOS, that the additional time period for civilian service was introduced. Only if the number of conscripts falls below 13,875 will civilian service be mandatorily extended from nine to eleven months starting the following year. But as mentioned, nothing has been decided yet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.