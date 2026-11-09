Sexual Assault Against a Woman
Fatal Abuse: Acquaintance Now Charged
Following a fatal abuse case in Marchtrenk (Upper Austria), the Wels District Attorney’s Office has filed its first charge of sexual abuse of a defenseless person. The charge is not directed against the victim’s husband, but against an acquaintance of his.
In one of the three cases, the 51-year-old man, who is of sound mind, is accused of committing the abuse in a “particularly degrading manner,” according to the spokeswoman. The offense carries a sentence of five to 15 years in prison. The suspect, who is in pretrial detention, has fully confessed to the charges.
Investigation into Husband Underway
In the case of the husband, who is the same age, the investigation is still ongoing. Here, the allegations are even more serious: he is charged with killing his wife during an act of abuse. He is being investigated for the sexual abuse of a defenseless or vulnerable person resulting in death. This offense carries the same sentencing range as murder—10 to 20 years or life imprisonment. The spokesperson for the district attorney’s office expects an indictment by the end of November at the earliest.
Woman Offered for Money
Another question under investigation is whether the main suspect may have offered his wife to other men for abuse in exchange for money. The investigation is still ongoing. The case file does not appear to contain any evidence of a rape ring.
The 40-year-old victim was found on June 26 with heavily bleeding wounds in her home in Marchtrenk. Paramedics could only confirm the woman’s death. Due to the nature of the injuries, an autopsy was ordered, which revealed the full extent of the crime.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.