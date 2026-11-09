Voestalpine to Cut 150 Jobs at Its Kindberg Site

Close Cooperation with the Works Council

As a result, production at the Kindberg site will be adjusted, which is why 150 employees will lose their jobs by the end of March 2027. In close cooperation with the works council, a social plan for those affected is to be developed by the end of November 2026. As of September 30, 2026, 950 employees were still employed at the site. Revenue for the 2025/26 fiscal year was approximately 460 million euros.