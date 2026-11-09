U.S. Tariffs as the Cause
Voestalpine to Cut 150 Jobs at Its Kindberg Site
More bad news for the Styrian economy: As Voestalpine announced on Monday, 150 employees at the Kindberg site will be laid off by the end of March 2026. The reason for this is U.S. tariffs, which are having a massive impact on the company. A severance plan is to be drawn up by the end of November of this year.
A bombshell in Upper Styria: By the end of March 2027, 150 employees will be laid off at Voestalpine Tubulars’ Kindberg site. The reason for this is U.S. tariffs and their impact on the site’s main sales market.
Specifically, exports of seamless tubes for the oil and gas industry are currently subject to three U.S. trade protection measures that apply simultaneously: a tariff to protect the U.S. steel industry on national security grounds, which amounts to 50 percent; A tariff to offset underselling, which amounts to 47.21 percent. And a tariff to offset government subsidies, which amounts to 10.17 percent.
Deliveries to the U.S. now very limited
In total, this results in a potential combined burden of up to 107.38 percent. However, Voestalpine will review the preliminary findings and take appropriate action against them within the scope of available legal options.
According to the company, under these conditions, shipments to the U.S. are now only economically viable to a very limited extent. “In addition, the situation in key alternative markets in the Middle East remains challenging due to ongoing hostilities,” Voestalpine stated on Monday.
Close Cooperation with the Works Council
As a result, production at the Kindberg site will be adjusted, which is why 150 employees will lose their jobs by the end of March 2027. In close cooperation with the works council, a social plan for those affected is to be developed by the end of November 2026. As of September 30, 2026, 950 employees were still employed at the site. Revenue for the 2025/26 fiscal year was approximately 460 million euros.
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