Staged Car
Kidnapped Senior Citizen Spent Three Days in a Trunk
She was knocked unconscious, tied up, threatened with a gun, and held captive for three days in a modified minivan. A 62-year-old woman from the Innviertel region is said to have endured this ordeal while on a short vacation in Hungary with a 41-year-old male friend. The Cobra unit arrested the suspect.
A 62-year-old woman from the Braunau district filed a report on Saturday at the Braunau Police Center, stating that she had been kidnapped by a Hungarian acquaintance over the past three days and held captive in Hungary under the most adverse conditions, where she was tied up, abused, and threatened with a firearm.
Money from a Real Estate Sale
The Coordinated Criminal Investigation Unit of the Braunau Police Department determined that the retiree had recently received a sum of cash from the sale of real estate. Knowing about this payment, the 41-year-old Hungarian man, who was a friend of hers, lured her to join him on a short vacation in his home country.
Three Days of Ordeal
Once there, the woman from the Innviertel region was knocked unconscious in a wooded area, tied up, and held captive for three days in the cargo area of a modified minibus. During this time, the retiree was seriously threatened on several occasions, and various demands were made.
Due to increasing intimidation of the victim and previous attempts by her family to contact her, the 41-year-old abandoned his plan and brought the woman back to Austria. He threatened her with serious acts of violence against her family if she reported the incident.
Arrest Warrant Issued
While the 62-year-old woman was being questioned, international investigations led to the identification and location of the suspect. The Ried District Attorney’s Office ordered the man’s arrest, which was carried out shortly thereafter by the Cobra SWAT team at a residential building in Mario Schmolln.
Full confession
During questioning, the Hungarian man made a full confession. The retiree sustained serious injuries during the kidnapping. The modified van was also found in Hungary. After consultation with the Ried District Attorney’s Office, the 41-year-old was transferred to the Ried Correctional Facility.
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