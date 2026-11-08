Bundesliga Live Updates
LIVE: Unbelievable! Salzburg Keeps the Goal-Scoring Spree Going
Matchday 12 in the Austrian Bundesliga. SK Sturm Graz hosts Red Bull Salzburg; we’re covering the game live—see the live updates below. The score is currently 2–3.
Here’s the live ticker:
Sturm lost their crucial Europa League match at home to Celje 2–3, while Salzburg suffered a setback in Anderlecht with a 0–2 loss. Picking themselves up and showing a response before the league break for international matches is the motto for both disappointed teams today. “I’ll make sure we get our heads back up,” promised Sturm coach Fabio Ingolitsch, who had already noted a lack of mental freshness in his injury-depleted team. Sure enough, Sturm committed major self-inflicted errors on Thursday.
The Graz team has recently been finding it increasingly difficult to compensate for the absence of key players, particularly Otar Kiteishvili. With additional players injured, meaningful rotation was hardly possible. “Gizo Mamageishvili’s return to the roster is a first, extremely welcome step. We now hope that perhaps one or two other players from our injury list will also be ready by Sunday,” Ingolitsch said on Friday, without going into specifics. Salzburg, too, was missing three players from its regular back four in Belgium, in addition to key offensive player Sota Kitano.
Röhl Doesn’t Expect a Pretty Game
Salzburg’s coach says he has drawn his conclusions from the first-half loss to Anderlecht. “We have to try to defend even better as a team and not let the opposing teams get anywhere near our goal,” said Danny Röhl. “If we can pull that off, we’ll have a good chance on Sunday.” He predicted a game that would revolve heavily around one-on-one battles and second balls. “As is often the case against them, it might not always be the most attractive game.”
Sturm dominated the most recent matchup before the “Bulls” took the lead and, with a man advantage, secured a decisive 3-0 home victory. In Graz, Sturm is unbeaten in four matches against Salzburg and remains undefeated in league home games under Ingolitsch. Salzburg, on the other hand, is still undefeated this season and also won its matches against Rapid (5–1) and LASK (3–1).
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