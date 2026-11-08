LIVE: Unbelievable! Salzburg Keeps the Goal-Scoring Spree Going

Röhl Doesn’t Expect a Pretty Game

Salzburg’s coach says he has drawn his conclusions from the first-half loss to Anderlecht. “We have to try to defend even better as a team and not let the opposing teams get anywhere near our goal,” said Danny Röhl. “If we can pull that off, we’ll have a good chance on Sunday.” He predicted a game that would revolve heavily around one-on-one battles and second balls. “As is often the case against them, it might not always be the most attractive game.”