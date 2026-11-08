FPÖ Criticizes Delay in Nitrous Oxide Ban

Broad Alliance for a Sales Ban

The FP, VP, and Greens are calling for a sales ban for those under 18. “But Winkler is taking refuge in roundtable discussions and trying to shift the responsibility to the federal government,” Dim criticizes his political colleague. Winkler’s claim that the Youth Protection Act is sufficient is nothing more than a smokescreen. “While the law prohibits abusive use, it does not prohibit sales. That is the crucial loophole,” Dim urges Winkler to finally have the courage to implement the necessary measures.