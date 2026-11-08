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Censure for State Councilor

FPÖ Criticizes Delay in Nitrous Oxide Ban

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08.11.2026 14:00
Minors in Upper Austria can still purchase the dangerous nitrous oxide from freely accessible ...
Minors in Upper Austria can still purchase the dangerous nitrous oxide from freely accessible vending machines (stock image).(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Von Jürgen Pachner

In Upper Austria, minors and underage individuals can still purchase this dangerous, brain-damaging party drug without restriction. The FPÖ caucus leader in the Upper Austrian state parliament has announced an oral question for November 12 directed at the SPÖ state councilor responsible for youth protection.

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“When will State Councilor for Youth Protection Martin Winkler finally take action? The protection of our children and youth tolerates no further excuses and no more delays,” says FPÖ parliamentary group leader Thomas Dim, criticizing the SPÖ state councilor responsible for child and youth protection for his hesitation to enact a nitrous oxide ban.

The FPÖ representative therefore announces an oral question on this topic in the state parliament for November 12. Background: Minors can still purchase nitrous oxide from vending machines.

The use of nitrous oxide can lead to irreversible nerve damage and paralysis.
The use of nitrous oxide can lead to irreversible nerve damage and paralysis.(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

Salzburg Has Already Tightened Its Law
After Germany banned the sale of nitrous oxide to minors this spring and Salzburg has now become the first federal state to implement stricter youth protection laws, the official responsible in Upper Austria is coming under increasing pressure to act. So far, however, he has taken no action.

For Dim, the inaction of the state councilor from the Social Democratic Party is no longer acceptable: “While Salzburg is taking action, Winkler remains inactive. In the meantime, nitrous oxide—a dangerous party drug—remains freely accessible to every teenager—even in vending machines.” It is negligent and dangerous that colorful cartridges, which are clearly designed to induce a quick high, are offered for sale alongside candy.

Broad Alliance for a Sales Ban
The FP, VP, and Greens are calling for a sales ban for those under 18. “But Winkler is taking refuge in roundtable discussions and trying to shift the responsibility to the federal government,” Dim criticizes his political colleague. Winkler’s claim that the Youth Protection Act is sufficient is nothing more than a smokescreen. “While the law prohibits abusive use, it does not prohibit sales. That is the crucial loophole,” Dim urges Winkler to finally have the courage to implement the necessary measures.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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