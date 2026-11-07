Derby LIVE: Can Ried Pull Off an Upset Against LASK?

Ried is set to be a tough nut to crack for the champions once again. In the Cup just ten days ago, the defending champions from Linz narrowly avoided elimination on their home turf; in the league, they’ve left the Innviertel region winless in their last four consecutive matches. Ried is currently a tough team to beat. They’ve gone six rounds without a loss, drawing against both Salzburg and Sturm Graz. If the “Vikings” stay on course, they’ll be a serious contender for the championship group. Ried currently sits in the top six, four points ahead of seventh-place Wattens. LASK has even higher ambitions; trailing leader Rapid by eight points, slip-ups in the league are virtually out of the question for the Champions League participant.