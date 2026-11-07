Bundesliga Live Updates
Derby LIVE: Can Ried Pull Off an Upset Against LASK?
Upper Austria derby on Matchday 12 of the Austrian Bundesliga. SV Ried hosts LASK; we’ll be reporting live—see the live updates below.
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Ried is set to be a tough nut to crack for the champions once again. In the Cup just ten days ago, the defending champions from Linz narrowly avoided elimination on their home turf; in the league, they’ve left the Innviertel region winless in their last four consecutive matches. Ried is currently a tough team to beat. They’ve gone six rounds without a loss, drawing against both Salzburg and Sturm Graz. If the “Vikings” stay on course, they’ll be a serious contender for the championship group. Ried currently sits in the top six, four points ahead of seventh-place Wattens. LASK has even higher ambitions; trailing leader Rapid by eight points, slip-ups in the league are virtually out of the question for the Champions League participant.
Kühbauer Expects a “Close Derby”
The 4-0 win over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League already had the Linz team celebrating this week. In the last league game before the well-deserved international break, they’ll have to “get back down to earth,” as captain Sascha Horvath noted. An emotional match is also on the horizon in Ried. “We’re prepared for a close and hard-fought Upper Austrian derby,” said coach Dietmar Kühbauer. In such matches against Ried, his team has emerged victorious only once in their last six league encounters. Four times, the teams split the points. Perhaps that’s why Kühbauer described advancing in the cup as an “important step.” He’s likely to rotate his lineup again on offense.
In Ried, sporting director Lukas Brandl described the first half of the season as “a very positive snapshot. We’re on the right track to being versatile and self-organized on the field. Defensively, we’re becoming more stable, but we’re not satisfied yet. And set pieces remain one of our strengths.” Now a “highly emotional” game and a “David versus Goliath” matchup await. Brandl praised head coach Mario Despotovic, who was hired this summer, for his “outstanding work.” The Croatian said ahead of the match: “We’re in for an intense derby against LASK, which is sure to be full of fight and emotion.” With the exception of Alessandro Goiginger, who is out with a long-term injury, all of Ried’s players are match-fit.
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