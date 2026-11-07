Arrest
Aggressive Thief Injured Security Guard During Brawl
A shoplifting incident occurred on Friday at a drugstore in the Urfahr district of Linz. A 25-year-old Syrian man is alleged to have stolen perfume. When a security guard attempted to detain the suspect, the suspect fought back violently and injured the guard. Police were able to arrest the thief.
After the security guard noticed the theft, he immediately gave chase and was able to catch up with the man. Because the man tried to flee, the security guard restrained him using physical force.
After briefly restraining him, the 25-year-old calmed down, and the security guard was able to release him. The two then headed back toward the store. However, upon entering, the suspect reportedly became aggressive again and made threats.
Equipment Damaged
As a result, another physical altercation ensued, and once again, the security guard was able to pin the suspect to the ground. The security guard sustained minor injuries, and his equipment was damaged.
Police officers who were called to the scene arrested the Syrian man. During a search, they found perfume and a smartwatch on him. However, he did not calm down and continued to cause a disturbance, so the officers had to place him in handcuffs and leg irons. On the orders of the district attorney’s office, the 25-year-old was taken to the Linz correctional facility.
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