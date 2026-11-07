“Now They’re Happy to Have a Body in the Garden”

What did you discover through the eyes of a mystery writer?

The tradition of “calling the dead” fascinated me right away. This custom is unique to Austria and dates back to the 17th century. When someone dies in the Rohrbach parish, the death bell rings first, and then the sexton climbs the church tower and calls out the name of the deceased from the tower gallery in all four directions. Even though this custom didn’t make it into my mystery novel—because it didn’t fit the story—I was still so impressed that it was clear to me: Chief Inspector Oskar Stern’s ninth case would be set in Rohrbach-Berg.