Lenzing Reported Lower Revenue and a Larger Loss

New Strategy

As reported, Lenzing adopted a new strategy this summer following several years of losses. The parent company plans to expand its nonwovens business and, in the textile sector, focus on premium and specialty fibers, which are more profitable than standard fibers. This strategic shift is accompanied by significant cutbacks: for example, the plant in Heiligenkreuz, Burgenland, which employs 285 people, will close in the spring of 2027. A total of 2,000 jobs are to be cut worldwide by the end of 2027. As of the end of September, Lenzing still had 7,374 employees, down from 7,738 at the same time last year.