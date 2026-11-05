The LASK fan section is a real goal magnet!

This refers to the goal at the Raiffeisen Arena in front of the LASK supporters’ stands. It was the goal where, during the 4-0 rout of Slovan, Kaspar Jörgensen scored a brace and Robert Ljubicic added a tap-in to give LASK a 3-0 halftime lead. These were the 20th, 21st, and 22nd goals of the season scored into that net—out of a total of 30 that the Linz team has scored so far in home games this season.