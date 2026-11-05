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The LASK fan section is a real goal magnet!
Three against Slovan Bratislava and Liverpool, four against Celtic, five against Ried: The LASK home stand seems to magically attract goals for the double champions. A total of 22 out of 30 goals scored in front of their home crowd were netted by the Linz team at their “Sonnen-Tor.”
Ranked 15th! At least until last night’s matches, LASK was sandwiched in the Königsliga between Manchester City (12th), Bruges (13th), and Inter (14th) on one side, and Dortmund (16th), Manchester United (17th), Galatasaray (18th), and Roma (19th) on the other.
How unbelievable. How fantastic!
One secret behind this fairy-tale ranking is the prime spot of the LASK Arena. It features a goal that literally devours opponents. A “net” that generates millions in revenue and amazes statisticians just as much as LASK’s Champions League run has amazed the soccer world.
This refers to the goal at the Raiffeisen Arena in front of the LASK supporters’ stands. It was the goal where, during the 4-0 rout of Slovan, Kaspar Jörgensen scored a brace and Robert Ljubicic added a tap-in to give LASK a 3-0 halftime lead. These were the 20th, 21st, and 22nd goals of the season scored into that net—out of a total of 30 that the Linz team has scored so far in home games this season.
“Of course it’s a coincidence,” says captain Sascha Horvath, dismissing any notion of secret magic from the stands: “But that’s part of soccer, too.” And yet this scoring phenomenon runs like a common thread through the black-and-whites’ fall season:
August 14 – Ried: In a 4–1 league derby victory, the Linz team impressively came back from a 0–1 deficit. Thanks to three goals scored in front of their own fan section.
August 25 – Celtic: In the legendary 5–1 triumph—which sensationally turned around a 0–3 away deficit in the Champions League playoff—four of the five LASK goals found the “Gate of Bliss.”
October 14 – Liverpool: Even the iconic club struggled defensively right in front of the LASK section. The “Reds” conceded a whopping three goals in the aforementioned “Sonnen-Tor” after halftime in the 6–3 match.
October 28 – Ried: The cup derby provided perhaps the craziest proof of the Gugl’s sweet, chocolatey side: A total of nine goals were scored—four for the Innviertler and a whopping five for LASK. And all (!) of the Linz goals were scored under the floodlights of the Cup night in the “Sun Goal” of the LASK Arena.
November 3 – Slovan: In the 4–0 win over the Slovaks, the streak continued—as mentioned. Three of the four goals were once again scored in front of the fan stand.
And it’s not just there that fans are now dreaming that this scoring phenomenon will continue on December 9 in the Champions League against Fenerbahçe. Although the Linz team has also found their favorite goal this fall in the Bundesliga—once against GAK (3–0) and WSG Tirol (2–1), as well as twice against SCR Altach (3–0).
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