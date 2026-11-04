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A Disgusting Scandal

Urine Cup Thrown at Coach: Controversy Surrounding Blau-Weiß Fans

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04.11.2026 19:10
The fans of Blau-Weiß Linz consistently put on impressive choreographed displays and create a ...
The fans of Blau-Weiß Linz consistently put on impressive choreographed displays and create a great atmosphere. At the most recent game against Vienna at the Hohe Warte, however, some of the traveling fans behaved quite disrespectfully.(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von Dorian Seistock
Porträt von Oliver Gaisbauer
Von Dorian Seistock und Oliver Gaisbauer

On the field, things couldn’t be going better for Blau-Weiß Linz in the 2nd Division. With a 6-0 away win against their fiercest rival, First Vienna FC, the Upper Austrians have sent a strong signal that they’re on track for immediate promotion back to the ADMIRAL Bundesliga. However, some Blau-Weiß fans apparently aren’t (yet) ready for the Bundesliga…

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According to what the “Krone” learned from fan circles, beer cups filled with urine were reportedly thrown onto the field from the Linz visitors’ section during the Second Division showdown between Vienna and Blau-Weiß.

Was a ball boy hit, too?
Vienna confirmed that a youth coach, who was supervising the ball boys on Saturday evening, was struck. Given the circumstances, the club assumes that the liquid was not beer. Investigations are currently underway to determine whether any of the ball kids were also hit. However, before filing a complaint with the Bundesliga, the club wants to look into the details and rule out false accusations.

BW Linz routed Vienna 6–0 on the road last Saturday. But the match has now taken a nasty turn...
BW Linz routed Vienna 6–0 on the road last Saturday. But the match has now taken a nasty turn...(Bild: GEPA)

Linz Suspects a Vendetta
Blau-Weiß, in turn, suspects a “kindergarten-level vendetta” in response to an inquiry they filed with the league regarding an alleged assault on BW player Alem Pasic in the 76th minute. The referees didn’t see it, though. There’s no VAR, and no fourth official either. “I inquired about the proper procedure. The Bundesliga then launched its own investigation. Since the incident wasn’t clearly visible on TV footage, there were no consequences,” said BW Managing Director Christoph Peschek.  And he adds: “I’m rarely at a loss for words, but in this case I am. The issue of the assault—which, by the way, was only an informal inquiry, not a formal complaint—has apparently upset Vienna so much that they’re taking such steps out of a sense of revenge.”

Zitat Icon

There’s no rivalry between the clubs, and after the 6-0 win, there’s certainly no frustration. Why would anyone do something so despicable?

Christoph Peschek, Geschäftsführer von Blau-Weiß Linz

Bild: GEPA

What does he have to say about the “cup incident”? “If someone were to do something like that, they’d be out of their mind; I’d apologize and invite the person who was hit by the cup to the return match. But nothing was reported to us during the game.” BW head of security Helmut Mitter adds: “It wasn’t even brought up during the post-game security debriefing.”

Peschek concludes: “There’s no rivalry between the clubs, and after the 6-0 win, there’s absolutely no frustration. Why would anyone do something so despicable?”

In any case, nasty barbs are now flying between Vienna-Döbling and Linz. The relationship between the title rivals has soured...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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