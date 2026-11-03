ORF Cuts Costs at the Vienna Opera Ball

Kristina Inhof is in pole position for the role. The 38-year-old host is returning from maternity leave and will be stepping into action. This is also the point in this story where the ORF director general and his budget come into play. Because, as insiders claim, Klebow will disappear from the screen solely because she would cost “extra” and Inhof would not. After all, Inhof is an ORF employee and doesn’t incur (too much) additional expense for the public broadcaster.