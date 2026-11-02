Candy with Metal
Halloween Horror Finds in More and More Federal States
Extra caution is advised this year regarding Halloween candy collected by children: In several federal states, candy has been found that had been tampered with using metal objects. On Monday evening, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BK) confirmed such cases in Upper Austria, Lower Austria, and Styria.
The Federal Criminal Police Office warned parents and guardians to carefully inspect the candy collected by children before they eat it.
The most dangerous case reported so far occurred in Linz, where unknown individuals tampered with candy by inserting nails. A 28-year-old father found nails in chocolate bars and chewy candies that his children had collected. As a precaution, law enforcement warned against eating Halloween candy collected in the Linz-Oed neighborhood.
According to the police, the nails in Linz were one centimeter long. Some had apparently been pushed in from the outside and were clearly visible, while others were embedded in the candy and could not be detected, a police spokeswoman said. It is believed that the candy was tampered with by hand.
Girl Bites Into Chocolate Bar with Needle in Vöcklabruck
In the Vöcklabruck district, a mother filed a report after discovering a thick needle in a chewy candy and a chocolate bar that her 11-year-old daughter had collected on Friday evening in the municipality of Vöcklamarkt. The girl reportedly bit into one of the candies but was not injured.
Four Cases in the Styrian Districts of Weiz and Leibnitz
Styrian police confirmed in the evening that four cases are currently known in the districts of Weiz and Leibnitz. The police did not disclose what kind of metal objects were involved. According to the “Kurier,” they could include, among other things, a paper clip.
According to Styrian police, no one has been injured so far. Authorities there also advised people to carefully inspect the candy collected on Halloween night before eating it. The Styrian State Police Directorate is investigating these incidents against unknown suspects.
The police are taking these incidents very seriously. The investigation is in full swing.
Bundeskriminalamt
Case in the Amstetten District
Another case came to light in Lower Austria this evening. Sweets laced with metal have been found in the Amstetten district.
“The police are taking these incidents very seriously. The investigations are in full swing and are being reviewed and coordinated by the Federal Criminal Police Office to determine any possible connections,” a statement said. However, based on the current status of the investigation, there are no indications of a connection between the reported cases. The public will be informed as soon as new, confirmed findings are available.
The Federal Criminal Police Office further clarified the warning, stating that people should “in particular” check “whether packaging has been damaged or tampered with and whether there are foreign objects, especially metallic objects, inside the candy.” If anything suspicious is found, the police should be notified immediately.
Similar Cases in Germany
It remains unclear whether the incidents could have been fueled by social media or similar cases in Germany. There, children also found needles or other metal objects in the Halloween candy they had collected over the weekend. The police reported such cases in Thuringia, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Lower Saxony, and Rhineland-Palatinate, among other places.
In Lower Saxony, according to dpa, a nine-year-old girl suffered a tongue injury from a pin about five centimeters long found in a chocolate bar. The tampered candy had been distributed by an unknown person in Bremervörde, located between Bremerhaven and Hamburg.
Discovery in Regensburg
In Regensburg, according to dpa, a mother discovered sharp sewing needles—some several centimeters long—in chocolate bars that her son had collected that afternoon. The boy and his friends had reportedly been out and about in the Dörnberg neighborhood on Friday evening. Police are now searching the area for the perpetrator. Officers have launched an investigation into attempted aggravated assault.
In Schwarzenbach, in the Neustadt an der Waldnaab district northeast of Nuremberg, a ten-year-old girl found a needle about four centimeters long in a chocolate bar. The child was not injured, as reported by the Eschenbach Police Department. Officers appealed to any potential witnesses to contact the police.
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