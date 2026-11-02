Is “Spar-Start” Coming?
Marterbauer’s Team: Who’s in a Tight Spot Now?
Will the largest federal government in history end up cutting back on its own ranks as well? With Andreas Babler stepping down and Markus Marterbauer taking over as Vice Chancellor, at least a window of opportunity for that may open up. Two state secretariats could be eliminated, and several ministries could be reshuffled. Who’s now feeling the squeeze—even within the ÖVP.
There was good news from the political arena: Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer has “come through” his chemotherapy “well.” This clears the way for him to take over as vice chancellor at the turn of the year. The only question remaining is who will be allowed to join Marterbauer’s team—and who will be replaced. It is considered out of the question that Andreas Babler will remain Minister of Media.
The search for a position for Babler is underway
However, a sinecure for the former mayor of Traiskirchen has yet to be found. There has long been open speculation about new appointees in the Ministries of Justice and Social Affairs. And there are strong indications that Marterbauer will start with a “sign of austerity”—and make the first cuts among the Social Democrats.
Red Shuffles
One of the three SPÖ state secretariats could be on shaky ground. The key figure is Michaela Schmidt: government coordinator, Babler’s state secretary in the Ministry of Media—and, according to reports, his preferred successor. However, Marterbauer is free to “select his team” and could bring in his own coordinator, along with a state secretary, to the Ministry of Finance. That leaves Jörg Leichtfried (Ministry of the Interior), who is considered a potential casualty, and Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig (Health), whose responsibilities, however, cover an entire former ministry. There are also likely to be shakeups at party headquarters. Federal Executive Director Klaus Seltenheim is expected to step down—or, like Babler, first be stripped of his powers and placed under supervision.
And the ÖVP? Traditionally, it is reluctant to cut staff. But if the SPÖ gets its way, the ÖVP will have no choice but to do so. State Secretary for Digitalization Alexander Pröll remains in his post, while Elisabeth Zehetner at the Ministry of Economic Affairs is the most vulnerable candidate. One thing is clear: the NEOS will certainly not allow their only state secretary, Sepp Schellhorn, to be removed...
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