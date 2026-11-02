Marterbauer’s Team: Who’s in a Tight Spot Now?

Red Shuffles

One of the three SPÖ state secretariats could be on shaky ground. The key figure is Michaela Schmidt: government coordinator, Babler’s state secretary in the Ministry of Media—and, according to reports, his preferred successor. However, Marterbauer is free to “select his team” and could bring in his own coordinator, along with a state secretary, to the Ministry of Finance. That leaves Jörg Leichtfried (Ministry of the Interior), who is considered a potential casualty, and Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig (Health), whose responsibilities, however, cover an entire former ministry. There are also likely to be shakeups at party headquarters. Federal Executive Director Klaus Seltenheim is expected to step down—or, like Babler, first be stripped of his powers and placed under supervision.