Erste Bank Open 2026
Semifinals! Alcaraz Overcomes Paul as Well
The first semifinal matchup at the Vienna Stadthalle tournament went according to form: Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 2 and No. 3, advanced to the semifinals on Friday with two-set victories!
While Medvedev also secured his spot in the ATP Finals with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over France’s Adrian Mannarino, Alcaraz had already clinched his spot long before his 6-4, 7-6(2) win over American Tommy Paul.
With this result, the Spaniard matched his performance from the 2021 ATP 500 event—his only previous appearance in Vienna. He defeated Paul for the seventh time in a row—and the eighth time overall—in their tenth head-to-head match; Alcaraz has now won 16 consecutive sets against him. This time, there could very well have been a third set; Paul was already playing well in the first set. Trailing 2–3, Alcaraz fended off two break points from the 29-year-old—and converted his fourth break point in the very next game. After 51 minutes, the Spaniard served out the set.
In the second set, Paul came close in the eighth game to breaking the seven-time Grand Slam champion’s serve. Once again, the tournament’s No. 7 seed squandered two break points in the rally. That would come back to haunt him, as the favorite didn’t miss a beat in the tiebreak. Alcaraz had four match points, and he converted the first one after 1 hour and 50 minutes to advance to the semifinals. He leads Medvedev 6-3 in their head-to-head record, though the Russian won their most recent match this year in the Indian Wells semifinals.
Medvedev has reached at least the semifinals five times in a row
“He plays great tennis,” Alcaraz praised his upcoming opponent in an on-court interview. “He’s very confident; it’ll be a very tough match against him and certainly a great one.” The 23-year-old was satisfied with his performance against Paul. “I had to fend off a few break points, and I’m very proud because he (Paul, ed.) played well. But you always have to stay brave and think positively.” For Alcaraz, this is his second final since his comeback following his title win in Tokyo; for Almaty tournament champion Medvedev, it’s his second in a row.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.