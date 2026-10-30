Semifinals! Alcaraz Overcomes Paul as Well

Medvedev has reached at least the semifinals five times in a row

“He plays great tennis,” Alcaraz praised his upcoming opponent in an on-court interview. “He’s very confident; it’ll be a very tough match against him and certainly a great one.” The 23-year-old was satisfied with his performance against Paul. “I had to fend off a few break points, and I’m very proud because he (Paul, ed.) played well. But you always have to stay brave and think positively.” For Alcaraz, this is his second final since his comeback following his title win in Tokyo; for Almaty tournament champion Medvedev, it’s his second in a row.