Calls for Violence on Halloween: Suspects Apprehended

“Police Will Take Decisive Action”

The message from law enforcement remains clear. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner recently emphasized that authorities will take decisive action. Officials assured that the investigation is continuing at full speed. They have repeatedly promised in recent days that there will be no scenes like those in France.

“The background of the individuals under investigation, particularly their motives for the planned crimes, is the subject of intensive police investigations. According to initial findings, there is no evidence of ideological motivation,” said Schick. Investigations are currently underway regarding criminal conspiracy, incitement to commit punishable acts, and approval of punishable acts.