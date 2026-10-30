Looting and More
Calls for Violence on Halloween: Suspects Apprehended
They called for violence and looting on social media platforms on Halloween night—now the police have made a successful arrest. Officers managed to track down a total of six suspects. They are teenagers and young men.
Recently, calls for violent excesses and looting on Halloween night had increased on these platforms; the State Office for State Security and Counter-Extremism (LSE), with the support of the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence (DSN), immediately launched an investigation.
These efforts were quickly crowned with success. The net closed in, and the calls for violence were ultimately traced back to six suspects.
“According to current police intelligence, these individuals are the main perpetrators behind the calls to action published online,” clarified police spokesperson Julia Schick.
Weapons and data storage devices seized
Early Friday morning, a coordinated raid took place in Vienna and Lower Austria; six house searches were conducted, and four suspects between the ages of 14 and 22 (one Austrian, one Iraqi, one Nigerian, and one Chechen) were immediately questioned.
During the search of the premises, two alarm guns, a softgun, ammunition, a machete, and several data storage devices were also seized.
While a fifth suspect has already been in jail for a few hours on charges related to another offense, a sixth person is still being sought—though the police already know this person’s name. It is unclear whether the four individuals currently being questioned will remain in custody afterward.
“Police Will Take Decisive Action”
The message from law enforcement remains clear. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner recently emphasized that authorities will take decisive action. Officials assured that the investigation is continuing at full speed. They have repeatedly promised in recent days that there will be no scenes like those in France.
“The background of the individuals under investigation, particularly their motives for the planned crimes, is the subject of intensive police investigations. According to initial findings, there is no evidence of ideological motivation,” said Schick. Investigations are currently underway regarding criminal conspiracy, incitement to commit punishable acts, and approval of punishable acts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.