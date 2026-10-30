Owner Refused to Pay for “Killer Dogs”

Under the Upper Austrian Dog Ownership Act of 2024, the costs of housing confiscated dogs are generally to be borne by the dog owner. “This obligation to reimburse costs exists regardless of fault. It covers not only the actual boarding but also necessary transportation, veterinary services, and other required measures—such as, in the present case, the costs of humane euthanasia. These costs must be imposed on the former owner even after the dogs have been seized, for a period of up to one year from the date the seizure of ownership becomes final,” the court explained in rejecting the appeal.