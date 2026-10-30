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Jogger Killed by Dog Bites

Owner Refused to Pay for “Killer Dogs”

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30.10.2026 11:53
The memorial at the site where Herta A. (60) lost her life two years ago in a dog attack
The memorial at the site where Herta A. (60) lost her life two years ago in a dog attack(Bild: Markus Schütz)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

She wanted her dogs back, rejected claims by the victim and her surviving relatives, and also refused to pay for the boarding and euthanasia of the “killer dogs.” Now, following the fatal attack on a jogger in Naarn, the dog owner has suffered another setback in court. She must pay for the dogs!

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The amount in question is 12,046.60 euros. The authorities billed the dog owner, now 39 years old, for the boarding of three confiscated dogs and, ultimately, the euthanasia of two of them. These two female dogs, along with the male dog “Elmo,” were involved in the fatal attack on Herta A. (60) two years ago in Naarn. The third confiscated dog was not present at the time but was owned by the woman, who was subsequently banned from owning dogs.

The former dog owner filed an appeal against the costs with the Upper Austrian Provincial Administrative Court. “She objected in particular to the amount and necessity of certain costs and argued that the dogs could have been placed elsewhere,” the court stated. 

Under the Upper Austrian Dog Ownership Act of 2024, the costs of housing confiscated dogs are generally to be borne by the dog owner. “This obligation to reimburse costs exists regardless of fault. It covers not only the actual boarding but also necessary transportation, veterinary services, and other required measures—such as, in the present case, the costs of humane euthanasia. These costs must be imposed on the former owner even after the dogs have been seized, for a period of up to one year from the date the seizure of ownership becomes final,” the court explained in rejecting the appeal.

The dog owner was upheld on one point
The court upheld the objection on only one point: The behavioral medical evaluation to determine the particular dangerousness of the two dogs involved in the attack was no longer necessary, as this dangerousness could be presumed following the fatal attack. Therefore, these costs—2,696.60 euros—could not be imposed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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