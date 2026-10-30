ÖBB Staff Criticize Lack of Emergency Training

Disagreements with the Fire Department

Although it was a Deutsche Bahn ICE train that broke down in the Vienna Woods Tunnel, the ÖBB, as the operator, is responsible for rail lines in Austria. The initially planned evacuation using a replacement train failed because the overhead power lines had been shut off. Disagreements between the fire department and the ÖBB over whether the power lines needed to be shut off at all exacerbated the situation.