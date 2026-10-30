Chaos Following Tunnel Malfunction
ÖBB Staff Criticize Lack of Emergency Training
Last year, passengers were forced to wait for several hours in a tunnel outside Vienna before the malfunctioning train was finally evacuated—as reported by the “Krone.” ÖBB acknowledged mistakes and promised more emergency training. But that never happened, staff are now complaining.
Many employees complain that these emergency drills were never held for them. Basic training in some cases took place decades ago, according to a letter from the works council to ÖBB management, which is in the possession of ORF. The employees thus contradict ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä, who recently asserted that such training had been stepped up.
“Several colleagues have pointed out that their last practical training related to tunnel facilities took place quite some time ago and that no regular practical refresher training has been provided since then. In many cases, employees have so far completed only basic training, which, however, did not include route- or tunnel-specific content,” the letter states verbatim.
“Unprepared for Emergencies”
“I haven’t had any evacuation training in more than ten years,” a train attendant who wished to remain anonymous told “ZiB 2” on Thursday evening. He knows colleagues who have only completed this training once in 30 years. Even after the incident in July 2025, there are still no practical evacuation drills. Many employees are therefore “unprepared for emergencies.”
The interim report by the Supreme Railway Authority on the tunnel incident found that problems in coordination, organization, and the training of ÖBB staff were decisive factors in the chaotic evacuation.
Disagreements with the Fire Department
Although it was a Deutsche Bahn ICE train that broke down in the Vienna Woods Tunnel, the ÖBB, as the operator, is responsible for rail lines in Austria. The initially planned evacuation using a replacement train failed because the overhead power lines had been shut off. Disagreements between the fire department and the ÖBB over whether the power lines needed to be shut off at all exacerbated the situation.
It was only after more than seven hours that the approximately 400 passengers were brought to safety via the tunnel’s emergency exits. At the time, ÖBB emphasized that the lessons learned from the failed operation would be incorporated into future procedures.
Ministry to Monitor Training
Now, in response to criticism from employees, ÖBB is once again pledging to make improvements. “In the future, this type of practical training on emergency and evacuation situations will be a regular part of staff training once a year,” an ÖBB spokesperson told ORF. The railway authority within the Ministry of Transportation will ensure that the training sessions and drills actually take place.
This is because it will be even more important for ÖBB staff in the future to know how to respond correctly in the event of an emergency in a tunnel: With the Semmering Base Tunnel and the Brenner Base Tunnel, two major prestige projects for ÖBB are currently under construction.
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