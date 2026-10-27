LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz Faces Karen Khachanov

Few Matches Against Sinner and Co.

All the more so as he had to realize how quickly he could lose his favorite activity. Alcaraz had to take a break for about four and a half months this year due to a wrist injury, and Jannik Sinner has been sidelined since Wimbledon. Consequently, Alcaraz has played very few matches this year against Sinner, Alexander Zverev, or even Novak Djokovic. “Of course I miss that. The way these players push you is different. When you play against them, you know what you still need to work on. I miss those matches and I also miss watching them,” revealed the 27-time tournament winner.