Erste Bank Open Live Updates
LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz Faces Karen Khachanov
Carlos Alcaraz kicks off the Erste Bank Open today at the Wiener Stadthalle! The world No. 3 faces Karen Khachanov (ATP No. 24) in his opening match. We’re covering the action live—see the live ticker below. The first set is currently underway!
Here’s the live ticker:
Five years after arriving in Vienna as a very young, hugely talented player with just one title to his name, Carlos Alcaraz is competing at the Stadthalle for the second time. Now 23, the Spaniard is a global star and a seven-time Grand Slam champion. The charismatic Australian Open champion from this year faces Russia’s Karen Khachanov in his opening match and could face Yuri Rodionov in the second round if Rodionov advances.
When asked what he has accomplished since his first appearance at the Erste Bank Open, he seemed almost a little surprised himself. “Five years may not seem like much, but it’s been a really long journey for me. I’ve accomplished great things since the first time I was here, and I’m really proud of that,” he explained in response to an APA inquiry, adding: “But I’m still the same guy with the same dreams. I still enjoy it every time I step onto the court.”
Few Matches Against Sinner and Co.
All the more so as he had to realize how quickly he could lose his favorite activity. Alcaraz had to take a break for about four and a half months this year due to a wrist injury, and Jannik Sinner has been sidelined since Wimbledon. Consequently, Alcaraz has played very few matches this year against Sinner, Alexander Zverev, or even Novak Djokovic. “Of course I miss that. The way these players push you is different. When you play against them, you know what you still need to work on. I miss those matches and I also miss watching them,” revealed the 27-time tournament winner.
Zverev has taken full advantage of the absence of these two top stars. Alcaraz welcomes the fact that the 29-year-old German may become the new world No. 1 as early as Vienna—and certainly within the next few weeks. “Well deserved. Tennis isn’t just about stepping onto the court and playing. It’s about consistency. There are players who have a higher level of play, and some are in better physical condition. And Sascha has both.” Zverev has been able to play all year, reaching the final week after week. “He didn’t get tired, he won a lot, and he’s a two-time Grand Slam champion. I’m happy for him because I know how hard he fought to achieve this goal.”
Vienna Is an “Important Week” for Alcaraz
A call from tournament director Herwig Straka convinced him to commit to Vienna fairly quickly. “I haven’t played many tournaments this year, and I need match practice to get back to my best level. I feel like I’m still a bit off my game and want to get closer step by step,” Alcaraz noted. With such a strong field, Vienna offers a good opportunity to improve. “It’s an important week for me.” One that might just end with the dream final: Zverev vs. Alcaraz.
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