Outrageous Act
“Mausi” Was to Be Abducted from an Animal Shelter
The former owner, from whom the dog had been seized by authorities, attempted to abduct the animal from the Pfotenhilfe shelter in Lochen. Three staff members were able to prevent the planned “dog-napping.”
“That was a threatening situation—the kind we’d rather not experience more often,” sighs Jürgen Stadler of Pfotenhilfe Lochen. It’s thanks to three animal caretakers that the tense incident didn’t escalate completely and that, in the end, no violent assault took place.
Imminent Danger
What happened? The five-year-old mixed-breed dog “Mausi” has been housed at the animal welfare organization’s facility since November 2025. She had to be taken from her owner—who lives in a small community in the Braunau district—by authorities due to imminent danger. Among other reasons, this was because shards of glass were reportedly scattered all over the garden.
“As we’ve learned, the dog was also repeatedly tied to a radiator by him for hours at a time while lying in her own feces,” says Stadler.
Severely frightened and severely neglected
“Mausi” was reportedly completely terrified and severely neglected upon her arrival in Lochen. “She was far too fat, very neglected, had a matted coat, overgrown nails, and severe ear infections.”
However, the owner was determined to get “Mausi” back and filed a complaint against the authorities. “As it turned out during the hearing at the Provincial Administrative Court on June 17, despite previously announced inspections, virtually nothing had changed in the conditions of his trash-filled house and yard, even after months had passed,” explains Stadler.
“Soul Healed”
“In the meantime, the dog had apparently thrived at the Pfotenhilfe shelter—both physically and in her interactions with people and other dogs.” Stadler: “We were able to heal her soul again, and that’s why we fought like lions to ensure that ‘Mausi’ wouldn’t have to return to that miserable life.”
The State Administrative Court ruled that the dog would not be returned and could remain at the animal shelter. But the former owner apparently refused to accept this. “He already threatened during the hearing that he wanted to take her back. And he’s actually tried to do just that now,” said the Pfotenhilfe employee.
Unruly Troublemaker
The man from the Innviertel region, who is barred from keeping animals, secretly slipped into a guided tour at the sanctuary and suddenly veered toward the residential building. “He yelled that he was going to take his dog back right then and there. A frightened employee called two colleagues for help, and the three of them managed to remove him from our premises without using force.” A written restraining order has now been issued against the man. Stadler: “If he doesn’t comply in the future, we’ll file a lawsuit for trespass.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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