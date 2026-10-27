“Mausi” Was to Be Abducted from an Animal Shelter

Unruly Troublemaker

The man from the Innviertel region, who is barred from keeping animals, secretly slipped into a guided tour at the sanctuary and suddenly veered toward the residential building. “He yelled that he was going to take his dog back right then and there. A frightened employee called two colleagues for help, and the three of them managed to remove him from our premises without using force.” A written restraining order has now been issued against the man. Stadler: “If he doesn’t comply in the future, we’ll file a lawsuit for trespass.”