Bundesliga Live Updates
LASK vs. Red Bull Salzburg LIVE starting at 5 p.m.
Matchday 10 in the Bundesliga! The game between defending champion LASK and Red Bull Salzburg is underway; we’re covering it live (see live updates below). The score is currently 1-1.
Here’s the live ticker:
The mood heading into the showdown between the two title contenders couldn’t be more different. While the Linz team is riding a wave of euphoria in the “Champions League” following their impressive 3-2 comeback victory over Sporting Lisbon after trailing 0-1 , the Salzburg team let three points slip away in the Europa League after drawing 2–2 with Celje despite holding a 2–0 lead. Coach Danny Röhl’s squad has won only one of its last four competitive matches, but it remains the only team in the league undefeated after nine rounds.
“These are two teams that can play soccer at a high level; the little things will make the difference,” speculated LASK coach Dietmar Kühbauer. And Champions League goal-scorer Krystof Danek added: “We’re on the same level. I believe we can beat them.” There was no sign of any big celebrations following the historic Champions League victory. “At this stage, nothing is allowed. You can have a beer with dinner. The guys these days are very smart. I thought to myself, ‘Just lie down.’ But I couldn’t sleep,” Kühbauer revealed. The victory in a “top match” unleashed new energy, but life moves on quickly.
It remains to be seen whether starting goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth —who was substituted in Portugal after a collision—will be able to play. “Hopefully it’s not too serious—the doctor will make the call,” the Burgenland native emphasized. For Salzburg, the availability of Edmund Baidoo, who is dealing with an abdominal muscle injury, is in question. “We’re fully aware of the challenge ahead of us. LASK earned a well-deserved victory in the Champions League and surely gained confidence from it. That makes us look forward to this top Bundesliga matchup even more,” said Röhl. A decision on the extent of his rotation will not be made until game day.
Salzburg’s standout feature so far has been its defense; with only four goals allowed, they are the clear leader in that regard. “Games at LASK are always intense and demand full concentration throughout the entire match. We want to play boldly as a team, stick to our game plan, and bring the energy to the field that it takes to earn three points,” explained goalkeeper Christian Zawieschitzky. In the 2025–26 season, LASK secured two wins against Salzburg on their way to the title in the championship group. The “Bulls” had previously come out on top in the regular season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.