LASK vs. Red Bull Salzburg LIVE starting at 5 p.m.

Salzburg’s standout feature so far has been its defense; with only four goals allowed, they are the clear leader in that regard. “Games at LASK are always intense and demand full concentration throughout the entire match. We want to play boldly as a team, stick to our game plan, and bring the energy to the field that it takes to earn three points,” explained goalkeeper Christian Zawieschitzky. In the 2025–26 season, LASK secured two wins against Salzburg on their way to the title in the championship group. The “Bulls” had previously come out on top in the regular season.