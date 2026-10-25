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World Cup in Sölden

The “Scooter” Curse: Our Stars Keep Dropping Out Because of Him!

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25.10.2026 15:17
For Marco Schwarz, the race was over after 12 seconds.
For Marco Schwarz, the race was over after 12 seconds.(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Porträt von Jörg Mülleder
Von Jörg Mülleder

Can you believe it? Following last year’s winner Julia Scheib, the local hope for victory in the men’s race was also eliminated after just a few seconds on Sunday. For Marco Schwarz, it was just twelve seconds—and just like with Scheib, the DJ in the finish stadium had played a certain song by “Scooter.”

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Despite strong winds, the race took place on Sunday at the Rettenbachferner. However, the start of the men’s race was moved down to the reserve start, directly above the steep slope. But the “Scooter” curse once again proved to be the undoing of a top local favorite.

After last year’s winner, Julia Scheib, had already crashed out on Saturday to the sounds of the German techno legend, Marco Schwarz met the same fate a day later. The 2025 runner-up took the start—and, just as with Scheib’s crash, the DJ played the song “One (Always Hardcore)” in the finish stadium. The bad omen came true after just 12 seconds.

A Bold Line
“It was a relatively straight course, and I wanted to try the bold line,” said Schwarz: “I think it was too bold. I then slipped on my boot.” The Carinthian, who won two World Cup races last season, isn’t letting this unsettle him, though. Even before the season opener in Sölden, he emphasized that he wouldn’t overestimate the race. “It went wrong. Now I have over a month to keep working. The whole season is still ahead of me,” explained the 31-year-old.

Full Throttle
Although Austria was denied a podium finish in Sölden this time, Raphael Haaser kept pace with the leaders in front of 14,300 fans on Sunday. The giant slalom world champion improved from 20th to fifth place with the fastest run time in the second run, finishing 42 hundredths behind winner Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. “I went all out right from the top in the second run,” said the Tyrolean: “Fortunately, that worked out well for me, and I managed to move up one more spot.”

Raphael Haaser raced his way to fifth place with the fastest run time.
Raphael Haaser raced his way to fifth place with the fastest run time.(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

Patrick Feurstein was also satisfied with his tenth-place finish. “I made it a point not to take unnecessary risks and to keep my wits about me,” said the Vorarlberg native: “I managed to do that.”

There was no applause
Stefan Brennsteiner, on the other hand, was completely baffled as he crossed the finish line in the second run. The third-place finisher from the first run actually felt good. “I crossed the finish line and was very optimistic,” explained the rider from Salzburg: “I waited for the applause, but unfortunately it didn’t come . . .” He dropped back to 11th place.

Isadora cheered with the winner.
Isadora cheered with the winner.(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
A kiss for Lucas Pinheiro Braathen from his girlfriend Isadora.
A kiss for Lucas Pinheiro Braathen from his girlfriend Isadora.(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)

A kiss for Pinheiro
Winner Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, on the other hand, was over the moon. “I’m overjoyed. I’m so glad we’re back on the course. Thanks for the celebration, thanks for the show,” the Norwegian-Brazilian told the fans. And he got a big kiss from his model girlfriend, Isadora Cruz, at the finish line.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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