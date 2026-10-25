The “Scooter” Curse: Our Stars Keep Dropping Out Because of Him!

A Bold Line

“It was a relatively straight course, and I wanted to try the bold line,” said Schwarz: “I think it was too bold. I then slipped on my boot.” The Carinthian, who won two World Cup races last season, isn’t letting this unsettle him, though. Even before the season opener in Sölden, he emphasized that he wouldn’t overestimate the race. “It went wrong. Now I have over a month to keep working. The whole season is still ahead of me,” explained the 31-year-old.