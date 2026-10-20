New law could raise diesel prices by 95 cents

How much will climate neutrality by 2040 cost Austria? The Chamber of Commerce is once again warning against the implementation of the so-called Renewable Energy Act for Transportation, or EEG-V for short. It stipulates what percentage of fuel sold must come from renewable sources. The target path: 18 percent in 2027, 35 percent in 2030, and 65 percent in 2035. By 2035 at the latest, roughly two-thirds of the energy in a vehicle’s tank would have to be “green.” Biodiesel counts toward this target, as does electric mobility.