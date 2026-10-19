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Carolin (25) Missing

Father Searches for Daughter in the Tyrolean Mountains

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19.10.2026 08:00
From the Rauthhütte, the missing woman’s father intended to hike to the Hohe Munde.
From the Rauthhütte, the missing woman’s father intended to hike to the Hohe Munde.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Peter Freiberger, Polizei)
Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Von Peter Freiberger

Carolin Schmidt (25), a German national, has been missing since September 6 in the mountains between Garmisch, Leutasch, and Ehrwald in the border region between Tyrol and Bavaria. Her father is clinging to a last shred of hope and is climbing the peaks where his daughter might be.

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It was an unusual hiker who showed up last Wednesday at the Rauthhütte on the eastern slope of the Hohe Munde in Leutasch (Innsbruck-Land district). “He introduced himself as the father of the missing young woman,” says Andreas Rauth, senior manager of the popular mountain lodge.

Hohe Munde (2,662 m) as a destination
The German man first asked the hut owner if he could post a flyer about the search for his missing daughter. “Of course, it went without saying that I’d do him the favor,” Andreas Rauth told the “Krone” in an interview.

In addition, the German man told the hut owner that he was searching for his daughter on various peaks here in the border region between Tyrol and Bavaria. That Wednesday, he had set his sights on the Hohe Munde (2,662 m). At the very least, he wanted to check the summit logbook for his daughter’s name.

Carolin is very fond of the mountains
The missing woman is known to be very fond of the mountains and was last seen on the Wettersteinspitze, on the border between Bavaria and Tyrol, before her disappearance. The woman from Hesse likely came to the region originally to hike; she was last seen in Garmisch.

Carolin was also out and about in Mittenwald, Bavaria.
Carolin was also out and about in Mittenwald, Bavaria.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Peter Freiberger, PP Oberbayern Süd)
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I advised against the hike to the Munde because, given the large number of visitors to that mountain, Carolin would likely have been noticed.

Andreas Rauth, Seniorchef Rauthhütte

The lodge owner advised her father against the hike to the Hohen Munde. “I told him that, given the large number of visitors to this mountain, Carolin would likely have been noticed.” Whether he followed that advice, Andreas Rauth does not know, of course. “The father seemed composed to me. But that was just his outward appearance; you don’t know how he’s really feeling.”

No Clues During a Scenic Flight
The following day, an acquaintance of the innkeeper took a sightseeing flight in the region. Rauth: “I asked him to take a closer look at the Munde from the air. A splash of color would probably stand out.” The result was negative.

Tips for the Garmisch Police
Carolin may have been in the area between Leutasch and Ehrwald. The missing woman is 25 years old, about 1.75 cm tall, very slim, and athletic. She has medium-length blonde hair and blue eyes. Most recently, while hiking, she was carrying a red-and-gray Deuter backpack, wearing a gray-and-pink North Face fleece jacket, and gray Scarpa trail running shoes. Please contact the Garmisch Police with any information: 0049/8821/9170.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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