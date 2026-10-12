After Bankruptcy, 2,400 Ticket Buyers Fear for Their Money

The money is likely gone

However, things do not look good for the ticket buyers—most of whom are still very young—who shelled out 139 euros for a festival pass. Shortly after the festival was canceled, the Consumer Protection Division of the Chamber of Labor announced: “Due to the cancellation, those who purchased tickets are entitled to a refund. They should contact the organizer as soon as possible and request a refund within 14 days. If the company no longer has sufficient funds to refund all tickets sold, consumers will be left to bear the costs themselves.”