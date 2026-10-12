Controversy Surrounding Darts Star
Suljovic: “My comment about women was inappropriate!”
Mensur Suljovic backtracks! Following his unsportsmanlike conduct at the PDC tournament in Basel, he apologizes to his opponent Ross Smith. Austria’s most successful darts player also emphasizes: “My comment about women in the interview was also completely inappropriate!”
Mensur Suljovic made negative headlines on Sunday at the European Tour tournament in Basel: During his third-round match against England’s Ross Smith, the 54-year-old repeatedly incited the crowd. For example, when Smith had two match darts, Suljovic urged the crowd behind him to get louder. These scenes caused widespread disbelief in the darts world.
“I’d like to apologize to him for that”
“I’d like to comment once again on my match against Ross Smith and the interview that followed,” Suljovic now writes in his Instagram Story. “I was very caught up in the moment. I wanted to get the crowd behind me and didn’t fully realize that Ross had just thrown his match darts. In hindsight, I understand that the timing was unfortunate and was perceived as unfair. I’d like to apologize to Ross for that.” He added that Ross is “one of the best darts players in the world, and I have great respect for him and his performance.”
Controversy Over Interview, Too
Not only his behavior during the match, but also one of his interviews on stage (video below) caused a stir. “What’s this guy complaining about? He should just play his game; otherwise, he can go straight home,” Suljovic said, addressing Smith, who had complained about his rival’s antics. And he added: “Women complain—sorry. You don’t do that when you lose.”
Words he now regrets. “My comment about women in the interview was also completely inappropriate. I should never have said that. I’d like to expressly apologize to all women for that,” said Suljovic, whose winning streak in Basel didn’t end until the semifinals against Luke Humphries. “Darts thrives on emotion—but fairness and respect are just as much a part of it. Yesterday, my emotions got the better of me a bit. I’m sorry for that!”
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