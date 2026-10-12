Suljovic: “My comment about women was inappropriate!”

“I’d like to apologize to him for that”

“I’d like to comment once again on my match against Ross Smith and the interview that followed,” Suljovic now writes in his Instagram Story. “I was very caught up in the moment. I wanted to get the crowd behind me and didn’t fully realize that Ross had just thrown his match darts. In hindsight, I understand that the timing was unfortunate and was perceived as unfair. I’d like to apologize to Ross for that.” He added that Ross is “one of the best darts players in the world, and I have great respect for him and his performance.”