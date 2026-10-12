ÖGK Is Now Sending Bills to Thousands of Austrians

A total of 87,000 letters

The letters containing the payment requests will be mailed in several batches from mid- to late October. “The first online invoices will be made available in mid-October, and the letters will be mailed in the following two weeks,” the ÖGK explained to “5 Minuten.” This involves approximately 87,000 letters, of which about five percent—or slightly more than 4,000—will be sent via e-delivery.