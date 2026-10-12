Payment Notices
ÖGK Is Now Sending Bills to Thousands of Austrians
Since July 2025, scheduled medical transportation has no longer been free for ÖGK patients. Over 80,000 letters have now been sent out—containing bills for the second quarter.
Since July 2025, insured individuals with the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) have been required to pay a copayment for transportation equal to the single prescription fee or—if accompanied by a paramedic—the double prescription fee. The invoices are issued quarterly; in the coming days, it will be the turn of the period from April through June.
Medically necessary trips remain free of charge
Trips that are medically necessary, time-sensitive transports, and transports of children or individuals exempt from the prescription fee will continue to be free of charge.
If there is no acute medical need—such as in the case of regular trips for therapy—a fee of 7.55 euros is payable for trips without a paramedic, and 15.10 euros with a paramedic.
A total of 87,000 letters
The letters containing the payment requests will be mailed in several batches from mid- to late October. “The first online invoices will be made available in mid-October, and the letters will be mailed in the following two weeks,” the ÖGK explained to “5 Minuten.” This involves approximately 87,000 letters, of which about five percent—or slightly more than 4,000—will be sent via e-delivery.
The amount must be paid within 30 days of receiving the letter. However, for claims exceeding 151 euros, an installment plan is also available.
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read the original article here.
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