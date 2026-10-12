Despite the chaos, there was water for Iyla the dog

Dog Remained Completely Calm

While all attention was focused on the injured woman, someone else was waiting in the shade of a bench: Iyla, the couple’s trained search dog. She remained calmly in her spot on a leash. When the two returned to her, a surprise awaited her: the restaurant had set out a bowl of water for Iyla. The manager also treated Esther and Matthias to coffee and water. “We were deeply moved when we went back to the dog and saw that someone had taken care of her,” Matthias says—“while all our attention was focused on the patient.”