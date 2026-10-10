No goals scored
A scoreless draw! No winner in the GAK vs. Salzburg match
The Bundesliga matchup between Grazer AK and Red Bull Salzburg ended in a draw. The two teams parted ways on Saturday with a 0–0 tie—enough for the Bulls to take the lead in the standings, at least until Sunday.
Red Bull Salzburg remained winless at the start of the 8th round of the Bundesliga following the three-week international break. Danny Röhl’s squad managed to secure a scoreless draw against GAK at the Graz-Liebenau Stadium only with a lot of luck, thereby remaining unbeaten in their 15th competitive match of the season and taking the top spot in the standings—at least until Sunday—from Rapid, who are tied on points just behind them. Rapid will be on the road for a big showdown against third-place defending champions LASK.
In front of 6,180 spectators, the Salzburg team disappointed after halftime and failed to get a successful dress rehearsal ahead of their home match against top Italian club AC Milan on Thursday (6:45 p.m.) in the Europa League. Their goal there is a second win in their second game. The Graz team was particularly frustrated by their lack of finishing; the hosts hit the woodwork three times. On the positive side, however, they moved up to sixth place. With nine points, they have collected half as many as the Salzburg team.
Seven Changes to Salzburg’s Starting Lineup
Röhl made seven changes compared to the 3-0 win over Sturm Graz. Two of these were necessary due to the injury-related absences of Austrian national team players goalie Christian Zawieschitzky and captain Nikolas Veratschnig. Only Kevin Boma, Dominik Schmid, Abubakr Barry, and Karim Konate remained in the starting lineup. Christian Früchtl made his league debut in goal for Salzburg. For Graz, there was only one new addition to the lineup compared to the 2-2 draw against Wiener Austria: Anderson replaced Mark Grosse.
In an entertaining match, the only thing missing was a goal—there was no shortage of chances. GAK goalkeeper Cican Stankovic had to make a save right away in his first matchup against his former club, stopping a free kick by Lindström (7th minute). Later, Früchtl was called into action on a follow-up shot by Sollbauer (28'). However, the visitors had the best chance before halftime. Yorbe Vertessen fired at the goal Stankovic had left unguarded, but Sollbauer managed to clear the ball at the last moment (32').
Shortly afterward, Karim Konate hit the post (38th minute). The end of the first half, however, belonged once again to the Graz team. A header by Yannick Oberleitner was too central (43rd), and Lichtenberger also missed the target from five meters out at the end of a nice play (44th). The home team carried that momentum into the second half, pushing for the lead but running out of luck.
GAK Hit the Woodwork Three Times
The crossbar came to the rescue on an Oberleitner header off a Michorl cross (46'), and Anderson then hit the crossbar again with a header from point-blank range following a Michorl corner kick. Oberleitner’s follow-up shot was blocked by Tim Drexler (50th minute). Alexander Hofleitner also missed a header opportunity (57th minute). In the 76th minute, a long-range shot by Jacob Italiano slammed into the crossbar once again.
In the closing stages, the Salzburg team also created some offensive opportunities. “Sub” Gaoussou Diakite was thwarted by Stankovic, who tipped the ball over the crossbar (86th), as was Tabakovic, whose first-time shot failed to find the net (95th). Even after their eighth game, Röhl’s squad remains the only team in the league yet to suffer a loss. GAK also remains undefeated after its fifth competitive match under new head coach Gerald Scheiblehner. At home, it was the “Red Jackets’” eleventh consecutive league match without a loss.
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