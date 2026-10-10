A scoreless draw! No winner in the GAK vs. Salzburg match

Shortly afterward, Karim Konate hit the post (38th minute). The end of the first half, however, belonged once again to the Graz team. A header by Yannick Oberleitner was too central (43rd), and Lichtenberger also missed the target from five meters out at the end of a nice play (44th). The home team carried that momentum into the second half, pushing for the lead but running out of luck.

GAK Hit the Woodwork Three Times

The crossbar came to the rescue on an Oberleitner header off a Michorl cross (46'), and Anderson then hit the crossbar again with a header from point-blank range following a Michorl corner kick. Oberleitner’s follow-up shot was blocked by Tim Drexler (50th minute). Alexander Hofleitner also missed a header opportunity (57th minute). In the 76th minute, a long-range shot by Jacob Italiano slammed into the crossbar once again.