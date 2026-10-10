Ministry of Justice Bars Häfn’s State Governor from Entering

Approval Came Two Days Too Late

But the farce is not over yet. At the invitation of the staff council, Kunasek planned to visit the Graz-Jakomini Correctional Facility on Wednesday. The visit was scheduled a week in advance. However, the necessary approval from Vienna did not arrive until Friday—two days too late. Officials at the ministry insist they did not intentionally delay the approval. They say there were problems with internal coordination.