Visit Permitted Too Late
Ministry of Justice Bars Häfn’s State Governor from Entering
To discuss the problems in the correctional facilities and see the situation for himself on site—that was really all Styrian FPÖ Governor Mario Kunasek wanted. However, officials at the red Ministry of Justice threw a wrench in the blue governor’s plans. “Unintentionally,” as officials asserted in response to an inquiry from the “Krone.”
The prisons are full, and correctional officers are at their limit. This is the case throughout Austria—and in Styria as well. In early August, Styrian Governor Kunasek of the FPÖ therefore hosted his own correctional officers’ summit at Graz Castle. There, red and blue union representatives sat at the same table alongside lawmakers from several parties—a rare show of unity with a clear outcome: a request for a meeting with Justice Minister Anna Sporrer.
Meeting “not necessary”
The response to the request for a meeting from the ministry in Vienna came in writing and ended with the words “not necessary.” This was confirmed by the ministry, albeit only after repeated inquiries and with the addition that a “general discussion” between Kunasek and the minister “in the future” was not ruled out.
Approval Came Two Days Too Late
But the farce is not over yet. At the invitation of the staff council, Kunasek planned to visit the Graz-Jakomini Correctional Facility on Wednesday. The visit was scheduled a week in advance. However, the necessary approval from Vienna did not arrive until Friday—two days too late. Officials at the ministry insist they did not intentionally delay the approval. They say there were problems with internal coordination.
Kunasek: “Sporrer is shirking responsibility”
The FPÖ governor is nevertheless seeing red: “By refusing to engage in dialogue, the minister is shirking her responsibility and turning a blind eye to the problems facing her beleaguered prison staff. This is an out-of-touch attitude of the highest order.” Sporrer should ask herself whether this ministerial post “is still the right fit for her.”
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