A Crazy Game
BVB Drama! 2-0 Lead Squandered in the Closing Minutes
Borussia Dortmund dramatically missed out on its fifth win in five games in the German Bundesliga on Friday night: Marcel Sabitzer’s club had been leading Werder Bremen 2-0 until the 88th minute, but ultimately had to settle for a 2-2 draw.
After goals by Daniel Svensson (80th) and Nico Schlotterbeck (85th), Dortmund actually looked like the sure winner. But Werder pulled one back through Ludovit Reis (87th).
Füllkrug madness in stoppage time
And then that! Of all people, former BVB player Niclas Füllkrug (90'+2)—following a cross from Austrian national team player Marco Grüll—scored the much-celebrated equalizer for the visitors with a header in stoppage time, causing a great deal of frustration among the black-and-yellow fans at Signal Iduna Park.
Sabitzer Makes League Starting Lineup Debut
Marcel Sabitzer, who repeatedly posed a threat on offense, made his first league start of the season and was substituted by the home team in the 72nd minute. The injured Carney Chukwuemeka, who returned from the Austrian national team with minor muscle issues, was not on the roster.
For Bremen, Marco Friedl and Marco Grüll played the entire match. The latter, incidentally, already has two goals and five assists, making him the top scorer in the German Bundesliga. Alexander Schlager, on the other hand, must continue to wait for his league debut.
With 13 points, BVB remains at the top of the table for now. Bremen, in fourth place, has eight points and celebrated the thrilling draw in Dortmund as if it were a victory.
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