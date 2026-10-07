At the supermarket checkout
Random Discounts Granted: “Customers Became Aggressive”
A 23-year-old supermarket employee failed to provide a valid explanation for his actions at the Linz Regional Court. On Wednesday, the Linz resident was accused of randomly granting discounts to customers at the checkout. This allegedly caused the company damages amounting to approximately 25,000 euros.
The 23-year-old was employed as a part-time worker at a Billa branch in Linz during the period in question, from January 1 to November 21, 2025. According to the indictment, he eventually began granting discounts while ringing up purchases. At first, he did so correctly, as the products were expired or damaged.
“I suffer from social anxiety”
Later, however, he applied discounts to merchandise where this was not permitted: “I couldn’t break out of the cycle and didn’t even realize it myself anymore,” the defendant explained to the judge. When asked why, the 23-year-old said: “The customers asked me for them and some of them became very aggressive. I suffer from social anxiety and am easily pressured.”
Exposed During an Audit
The whole thing came to light during an internal audit. This audit examines discounts that are manually applied by pressing a specific button at the register. “During the audit period, a full-time employee had 3,000 euros in discounts, while the defendant—working 20 hours a week—had 10,000 euros,” explains the regional manager of the grocery chain.
A Special Case for the Judge
Although the 23-year-old didn’t pocket a single cent, the company suffered a loss of 25,696 euros. The former employee must repay this amount; an enforcement order has already been issued. Ultimately, the defendant was legally sentenced to five months of suspended imprisonment. The judge concluded: “This was a special case for me. When something is wrong at the register, defendants usually pocket the money themselves.”
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